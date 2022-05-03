Lip Filler Market is Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Social media is overflowing with airbrushed pictures of celebrities with perfectly groomed bodies staged in exotic locations, and such impeccable photographs are pressurizing youngsters to meet unattainable body-image standards. In the race to look flawless, growing number of people are spending on cosmetic treatments like lip fillers, Botox etc.

Lip augmentation with fillers is performed by injecting the material in any anatomic part of the lip, allowing for a highly controlled and predictable result.

Hyaluronic Acid-Based Fillers will Remain Lucrative in the Consumer Space

Consumers are increasingly deciding on hyaluronic acid-based fillers since not only are they easy to use but also offer better results. As silk based fillers is high on biocompatibility, in the same way, hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the body, making it a harmless substitute to liquid silicone.

Additionally, hyaluronic acid likewise has moisture-retaining effect which keeps the lips soft as well as makes it look hydrated that is a key attraction of hyaluronic acid-based lip fillers.

The US will continue to Contribute Highest Revenue Shares

The US shall remain lucrative in 2021 & beyond owing to growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, fueled by the trending “Zoom-effect” which has compelled people to observe their facial flaws amid video conferencing, a social media-worthy image is being progressively sought, reinforcing the region’s growth.

The UK is exceedingly popular for aesthetic treatments, comprising both surgical and non-surgical procedures. Conversely, Germany is poised to foresee a robust growth, in aesthetic fillers terms, due to the rapid technological progressions, rising geriatric populace, widespread public awareness, as well as the increased male preference towards cosmetic appearance.

Furthermore, South Korea, Japan and China at the vanguard of their fashion and beauty games, contribute comprehensively to the market.

Personalization and Long Term Contracts will Remain Key Focal Areas: Fact.MR Survey

Lip Filler market is fairly consolidated. Fact.MR’s survey with thought leaders revealed that launching custom made lip fillers, mergers & acquisition and long term contracts will remain key strategies of market players in 2021 & beyond. The updated edition of the report provides comprehensive coverage of the projected to remain the key strategies of market players. Some of the players profiled in the report are Anika Therapeutics Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Inamed Corporation, and Allergan Plc. The updated edition also offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

