Patient Engagement Solution Market is expected to reach US$ 46.2 Bn at a CAGR of 13% by 2031

As per findings by Persistence Market Research, the worldwide patient engagement solution market reached a valuation of around US$ 12.2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 13% over the next ten years.

Patient engagement software solutions facilitate patient data management and hospital management. These are patient engagement platforms that automate appointment management, which reduces long waiting hours for patients.

The healthcare sector has shifted from paper to electronic due to speedy growth of digital technology. This has resulted in growth of patient engagement services globally. Healthcare organizations generate a significant amount of data daily, and managing a lot of data can be a challenging task with in-house equipment. With the help of cloud computing and virtual infrastructure, caregivers can obtain real-time information and offer evidence-based treatment for patients.

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, IQVIA and more.

The South Asia & Pacific region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players due to increased need for cost-effective and quality care, and replacement and progression of medical infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the market are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolios, so as to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2031, while that in Germany at around 10.7%.

Market growth in China, Japan, and India is expected to be much higher, at CAGRS of around 15%, 17.0%, and 23%, respectively.

“Key players are focusing on continuous developments and implementation of new technologies/software such as advanced patient engagement technology and integrated patient engagement software offering various applications such as social management, financial health management, and home healthcare management. Real-time patient monitoring and online appointment scheduling features will create attractive opportunities for the market participants,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

