Light Field Technology Market Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast To 2031

As per the findings of a new market study by Persistence Market Research, the global light field technology market reached a valuation of around US$ 67.2 Mn in 2020, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 17.3% over the next ten years.
Light field technology is an emerging concept for imaging and beneficial for imaging industry professionals. Light field is a well-known function that explains the amount of light travelling in each direction through all points in space. 3D light field technology enables users to instantaneously record 2D images and in time-calibrated 3D depth information of a scene.
Light field technology has the potential to create a natural view environment due to its 3D imaging technologies. A high-definition content enhances the viewing experience through 3D display units and virtual reality (VR) devices. Use of a camera array for live display walls, video conferencing, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality is described by Apple’s latest light field patent. Thus, rising demand for HD viewing experience will create lucrative opportunities light field technology providers over the coming years.
Key Players:
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – FoVI 3D, Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Quidient, Fathom Optics, Raytrix GmbH, CREAL SA, Wooptix, Japan Display, Inc., K-Lens, Avegant Corp., and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Light Field Technology.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The South Asia & Pacific region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market due to increase in need for cost-effective and high-resolution 3D light field imaging and improved visual effects technology in movies and games in the region.
- Key market players are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolios so as to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.
- The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2031, while that in Germany at around 14.1%.
- Market growth in China, Japan, and India is expected to be much higher, at CAGRS of around 20.1%, 23.3%, and 29.3%, respectively.
“Key market players are focusing on continuous developments and implementation of new technologies/platforms such as light field technology and 3D imaging technologies offering various applications, such as medical imaging, industrial machine vision, autonomous robotic navigation, and others. Generating more reliable image information and handling image sharpness features will create attractive opportunities going ahead,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Stakeholders
Light Field Technology Market Manufacturers
Light Field Technology Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Light Field Technology Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Key Questions Answered in This Report.
- What will the Market growth rate in Future?
- What are the key factors driving the global Market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?
- What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?
