Sales of Wiring Devices are projected to increase at 5.6% CAGR and be valued at over US$ 89 Bn by 2031

Wiring Devices Market 2022

The study of market analysis of Wiring Devices Market focuses on the key elements and the market dynamics of a specific market within that industry. Wiring Devices Market study is an essential part of the industry analysis that focuses on the aspects associated with the SWOT analysis. The survey report analyses the elements, such as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of every individual manufacturing company.

Demand for wiring devices is expected to top a valuation of US$ 51.4 Bn in 2022. As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the market is slated to register steady growth at 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

Growing popularity of smart city projects is majorly driving demand for wiring devices across the globe, many of which are being implemented in most large cities across the U.S., Germany, U.K., India, and Singapore, among others. Many established players are supporting smart city projects and trying to gain a larger share in the global market. There are many utilities that are already connected through foundations between businesses and homes. With increasing number of customers focused on installing smart wiring devices, companies operating in the market are making investments and are focused on offering more advanced products.

For instance, companies such as Honeywell are offering smart wiring devices combined with intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and data visualization with the contemporary user experience of home and mobile electronics. They feature simple, intuitive displays to enhance experience and comfort.

One of the benefits of wiring device technology is the execution of safe and reliable operations. Users see receptacles wiring devices as a more economical alternative for applications as they provide safe and reliable operations. Receptacles come with safety shutters, which are automatically closed before the plugs are removed.

Manufacturers are continuously using superior contact technology for providing consistent high-quality connections and eliminating high resistance. These devices prevent flashover and failures due to ingress that is common in competitive devices. Hence, safe and reliable operation advantage of wiring device technology is contributing global market growth.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Panasonic Corporation, Eaton Corporation, ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Legrand, Hubbell Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Orbit Industries Inc., SMK Corporation, Molex, LLC, Lex Products, Lutron Electronics, Inc., IPEX Electrical Inc., and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Wiring Devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for wiring devices. Over the coming years, South Asia and Pacific is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue generation.

Commercial application is expected to offer higher incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

There has been a rise in demand for wiring devices owing to increasing popularity of smart homes and growing demand for advanced wiring solutions.

With growing popularity of wiring device services, countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan are expected to witness potential growth opportunities.

The market in the U.S. is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2031, and is expected to continue its dominance over the coming years.

The market in China and India is expected to progress at impressive CAGRs of 5.8% and 8.8%, respectively, through 2031.

“Growing popularity of smart city projects is fueling sales of wiring devices in mature markets due to high demand for smart and connected electrical devices for seamless customer experience,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Wiring Devices Market Manufacturers

Wiring Devices Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wiring Devices Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

