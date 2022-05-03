Network Forensics Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Symantec Corporation, and NETSCOUT Systems– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Network Forensics Market 2022

The report published on Network Forensics Market is a comprehensive analysis that includes the key parameters and indicators critical in understanding the market. The data from the years 2022 to 2030 has been used to present the market status and size. The study also covers the overall market valuation along with the CAGR for the forecast period. The introductory chapter presents an overview of Network Forensics Market along with the product definition and market scope. The report also analyzes consumer trends regarding the products along with the industry development trends.

As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global network forensics market reached a valuation of close to US$ 2.2 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% over the next ten years.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Network Forensics” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21715

Increasing demand for network forensics services and cyber-security forensics services to secure firms, organizations, networks, endpoints and data centers from malicious attacks, numerous ransomware and APTs, and detect and resolve network security breaches is propelling the growth of the global network forensics market.

Several industry players are introducing advanced network forensics tools in the market to mitigate cyber-threats.

For instance, CounterFlow AI introduced a new solution based on what it calls ‘network forensics’. The platform, called ThreatEye, is an open, scalable AIOps platform designed to ease the burden of SOC analysts who are in need of high-fidelity analysis for investigations but are overwhelmed by unnecessary volumes of data flowing through the network.

Savvius is a leader in actionable forensics solutions for network performance and security. The company has added extra features into its existing network forensics solutions for network performance diagnostics, visualization, and security investigations. The solution enables packet capture and analysis appliances operate at up to 25 Gbps and are available with storage capacity up to 192TB.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Netscout Systems, Inc., EMC RSA, Viavi Solutions, Logrhythm, Inc., Niksun, Savvius, Inc and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Network Forensics.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/21715

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Professional services hold a market share of 64.6%; however, demand for managed network services will witness a CAGR of 17.9%.

Services are expected to register high growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% through 2031.

Germany holds 39.8% share of the Europe market, driven by mass adoption in small- and mid-sized enterprises and stringent government rules on end-user verticals.

The U.S. is a high potential market in North America, and is expected to account for more than 60% of the regional market by 2031, supported by rising investments in small/medium-scale enterprises and large enterprises.

China dominates East Asia and accounts for over 48.7% value share on the back of a vast consumer base.

“Increased need to secure network infrastructures from sophisticated cyber- attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs, expected to drive market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Network Forensics Market Manufacturers

Network Forensics Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Network Forensics Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21715

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com