Jason Benson of Paulding County Georgia’s Skyren Concrete Details Work Completed for Blue Print 58

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Paulding County, Georgia’s Skyren Concrete Construction Owner, Jason Benson, announced the completion of their construction project at the McDaniel Street location of Atlanta’s Blue Print 58.

“It was an honor and a privilege to help Blue Print 58 by completing their structural foundation and concrete slab pour at their Pittsburgh neighborhood location,” said Benson. “We were happy to do our part to assist their movement of Christ-followers who believe that the Gospel’s promises of hope and change are possible even in the darkest corners of our city.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

About Blue Print 58: Blueprint 58 was birthed from the realization of the need for lasting relationships as the only context for community transformation. Their goal is to see the children of their community grow up to be leaders and agents of change in their neighborhood, breaking cycles of poverty and encouraging transformation for the next generation. Blueprint 58 seeks to raise up a new generation of leaders from the community by fostering transformational relationships, providing a safe haven for neighborhood kids, bettering educational opportunities, and fighting for justice.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Blue Print 58, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

