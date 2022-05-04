Skyren Concrete Owner Jason Benson Announces Work Completed for Alpharetta Surcheros Grand Opening

Dallas, Georgia, USA, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced the completion of extensive concrete project for newest location for Fresh Mex Restaurant Group.

“Finishing all the interior and exterior work needed to help Surcheros with their upcoming Grand Opening was a rewarding experience,” said Benson. “We’re proud to have played an important part in constructing their flagship restaurant and can’t wait to enjoy our first meal there, too!.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

About Surcheros Fresh Mex: Founded in 2007, serving freshly prepared Tex-Mex favorites, Surcheros quickly became a community favorite, a place where they remembered your order and your name. All Surcheros Fresh Mex meals are family-friendly and can be customized to your liking. Diners can choose from their perfectly grilled meats, handpick favorite toppings, try a taste of signature sauces and top it all off with some white cheese dip to share.

For more information about Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Surcheros Fresh Mex Restaurant, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We furthermore disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.