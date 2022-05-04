Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County’s Skyren Concrete details completed work for LifeHope Medical

Dallas, GA, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced completion of their construction project to help one of the area’s leading healthcare providers and state-of-the-art health and wellness facilities.

“It was a very rewarding experience for us to complete the parking decks, along with the interior and exterior concrete for LifeHope,” said Benson. “This needed addition to their facility helps them continue their mission of providing superior care and enhancing the quality of life for patients throughout the greater Atlanta area and beyond.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

About LifeHope Medical: LifeHope Medical is comprised of an expanding network of medical services and practices provided in partnership with the area’s leading healthcare providers. Service delivery is guided by the compassionate vision of its parent company, LifeHope, dedicated to creating a transformative environment and patient experience that will enhance the quality of care patients receive. Accessible at convenient locations throughout the greater Atlanta area in state-of-the-art facilities maintained by sister company, Richmond Honan, LifeHope Medical currently provides concierge physician care, med spa, weight loss and anti-aging, physical rehabilitation, hair restoration, interventional radiology, diagnostic imaging, pain management and laboratory services.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with LifeHope Medical, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

