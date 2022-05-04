Automotive Electronics Sensors Market to Grow Two Times During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Automotive Electronic Sensors sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Electronic Sensors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Electronic Sensors Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Electronic Sensors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Electronic Sensors

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Electronic Sensors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Electronic Sensors Market.

Surging automotive sales amid increasing penetration of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) is propelling the demand for automotive electronic components. The global automotive electronics market will grow more than two-fold during the forecast period (2019-2029). Developments such as autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are giving impetus to the requirement of automotive electronic products such as electronic control units, sensors, current carrying devices, and others.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Electronics Market Study

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania collectively account for 43% share of the total market value. Booming automotive sales in developing countries coupled with prevalence of electric vehicles is driving the demand for automotive electronics from these regions.

North America offers gainful opportunities with a stellar 9% CAGR during the forecast. Presence of major manufacturers in countries such as the US are accelerating the demand for automotive electronic products in this region.

Current carrying devices will grow two-fold on the back of surging penetration of electric vehicles as a new energy alternative.

Safety systems will expand to more than twice their current size owing to rising concerns of road safety among millennial consumers.

Aftermarket sales of smart electronic devices will grow the aftermarket segment 3X through 2029. Favorable consumer trends such as customization of light and medium duty vehicles are a central force behind the growth of this segment.

“Increasing electric-vehicle fleets all over the world form a fertile basis for manufacturers to grow their business and generate profitable revenues.” -Says FactMR Analyst

Advanced Technology to Expand Future Profit Pools

Emerging automotive software (SW) and electrical & electronics components (E/E) will drive future demand for automotive electronics. The growing electrical automotive fleet that relies on electronic components for smooth functioning is seen to propel the automotive electronic market. Manufacturers are hence focused on research and development of advanced materials, high-performance circuits, and cost efficient production processes. For instance, the majority of on-road automobiles today have inbuilt sensors for driver assistance. This automotive electronic product is projected to offer remunerative growth opportunities on the back of a stellar double digit growth rate.

Global Automotive Electronics Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global automotive electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, sales channel and region.

Component Electronic Control UnitSensorsCurrent Carrying DevicesOthers Application ADASInfotainmentBody ElectronicsSafety SystemsPowertrain Electronics Sales Chanel OEMAftermarket Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMiddle East & Africa

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Electronic Sensors Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Electronic Sensors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Electronic Sensors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Electronic Sensors Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Electronic Sensors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Electronic Sensors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Electronic Sensors Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Electronic Sensors Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Electronic Sensors: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Electronic Sensors Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Electronic Sensors, Sales and Demand of Automotive Electronic Sensors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

