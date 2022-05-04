Exponentially Innovative Slingshot To Define The Department Store Retailing Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising competition has led retailers to extend product categories within private label brands as one way of approaching customers. Introduction of private label brands can also lead to building consumer loyalty and create differentiation among competitors. For example, in 2019, Kohl’s Inc. launched a significant number of new brands offering newness for its customers. Moreover, digital in-store advertising has gained traction over the years, as in-store media channels and display methods have evolved and turned out to be more modern. Over the years, departmental stores have transformed into retail chains, which are popular shopping destinations for the middle-income group; a trend most seen in developing regions. Digital advertisements in stores can also boost sales to a large extent.

On the back of these factors, global sales of the departmental store retailing market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030. According to PMR’s report, the departmental store retailing market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Departmental Store Retailing Market Study

The global departmental store retailing market represents a highly fragmented competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on pricing, product strategy, digital advertising of products, and remodelling supply chain network.

PMR identified Asia Pacific as the largest market for departmental store retailing in 2019 , followed by North America, attributable to the fact that, customers need high quality products with satisfactory services. With increasing the per capita spending on FMCG and consumer good products, globally, customers are more likely to spend on quality instead of quantity.

Based on license, the branded segment holds the highest value share in the departmental store retailing market. However, food and beverages are accounted for as the most preferred category, and thus hold the highest volume share in the global market.

By store type, mid-range department stores hold the largest market share as compared to its others.

What Does the Future Hold?

No sooner did the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a majority of store retailers shifted to Internet retailing. The trend of omni-channel retailing had begun even before the COVID-19 pandemic became known to the world. However, the lockdown period was a nail in the coffin. Just from February to March 2020, there has been a dramatic shift to e-Commerce: the use of online grocery services more than doubled. A more important fact is that, a considerable section of new e-Commerce users intend to continue with online retailing. This omni-channel shift during the lockdown has been driving sales mostly across the food and beverage category. Primarily, stores that develop effective omni-channel capabilities so as to maintain position among physical grocers and also in a digital sphere will drive the momentum of the departmental store retailing market.

