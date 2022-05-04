Bleach Wipes Market: Uptick in Clinical Usage to Augment Demand Forecast 2022 to 2030

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bleach Wipes market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Key Takeaways of Bleach WipesMarket

North America accounts for nearly one third share in the bleach wipes market, and the regional demand is expected to show significant increase during the forecast period.

Surge in demand from direct sales is anticipated owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with clinical and commercial usage portraying significant increase during forecast.

Clinical usage of bleach wipes is expected to grow 1.3X during 2020 over 2019, and overall growth during the forecast is expected to be 1.5X.

In terms of fragrance, scented bleach wipes are expected to show higher growth over standard bleach wipes and projected grow by 1.5X between 2020 and 2030.

Bleach wipes market has shown positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be fastest growing product type among disinfectant wipes.

“Bleach wipes market is expected to show significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to increase clinical contracts for disinfectant products like bleach wipes are expected to be highly lucrative”, says Fact.MR analyst

Bleach Wipes Market to Remain Consolidated, Despite Entry of New Small Scale Players

Bleach wipes market is consolidated with top players accounting for nearly 60% of the global revenue. The market is expected to remain consolidated, although several new players are entering the market.

The existing players like The Clorox Company, Medline, Metrex Research LLC and Essendant Receivables LLC have been working to address the booming demand for bleach wipes. Owing to these efforts of the existing players to fulfill the demand and new players entering the market, bleach wipes market is expected to observe noticeable growth during the forecast period.

Bleach Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of bleach wipes market on the basis of fragrance, usage, sales channel and region.

By Fragrance : Standard Scented

By Usage : Clinical usage Commercial Usage Residential Usage

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Retail Sales Modern Trade Online Retail Medical Stores Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

