Pre-School Games And Toys Market Is Expanding At A Cagr Of Over 7% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recently revised report published by Fact.MR, the global pre-school games and toys market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 11 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the next ten years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=311

Demand for pre-school games and toys is growing not only because they provide entertainment and amusement, but also because they help children improve their coordination, manual skills, and mental agility. Musical instruments, puzzles and board games, arts and crafts, play-acting, and construction toys, among other things, are popular among pre-schoolers.

The market for pre-school games and toys is expanding rapidly in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil, with demand remaining stable in mature markets. Moreover, growth of online sales and rising disposable income are both contributing to rising demand for pre-school games and toys.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During the historical period of 2016 to 2020, APEJ held a market share of more than 34%.

Construction toys are the most-bought products, and registered a market value of US$ 3 Bn in 2020.

The market in Europe is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity greater than US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031.

APEJ is estimated to gain higher market share among other regions, and is projected grow 1.7X faster from 2021 to 2031.

“Increasing play homes will play a vital role in driving demand for pre-school games and toys over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=311

Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufactures of pre-school games and toys are Mattel, Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., LEGO A/S, Hasbro, Inc., TOMY Company, Ltd., SIMBA-DICKIE-GROUP GmbH, Spin Master Ltd., Alpha Group, Ravensburger AG, and Playgo Toys Manufacturing Limited, along with other local and international manufacturers.

Demand for innovative pre-school games and toys has been rising across regions. Although the market is fragmented in nature, the higher potential of the product will attract new players into this space.

Main Market Segments Covered

Based on Product Play Acting Musical Instruments Arts and Crafts Puzzles and Board Games Construction Toys Outdoor Equipment

Based on Age Group Pre-School Games and Toys for 2 – 3 Years Pre-School Games and Toys for 3 – 4 Years Pre-School Games and Toys for Up to 4.5 Years

Based on Sales Channel Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Pre-School Games and Toys Sold through e-Commerce Pre-School Games and Toys Sold at Franchised Outlets Pre-School Games and Toys Sold atDepartmental Stores Others

Based on Material Plastic Pre-School Games and Toys Metal Pre-School Games and Toys Wooden Pre-School Games and Toys Other Material Types



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=311

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Pre-School Games and Toys Marketreport addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Pre-School Games and Toys Market does?

How the global Pre-School Games and Toys Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Pre-School Games and Toys Marketdoes?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com