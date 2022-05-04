The Food Grade Cellulose Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

New York, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

High fiber diets are becoming favorite among consumers, as these offer numerous health benefits. Dietary fiber contains high disease protective properties, which are capable of fighting against heart diseases, diabetes, and some types of cancer. In addition, high fiber food comprises low calories, and can be favorable for consumers who seek healthy diets. Furthermore, gut health has become a serious problem for consumers, due to which, intake of high fiber is suggested by doctors. Another issue is weight management, which is the biggest health problem all over the world. Since fiber-containing food products are low in calories, high fiber diets are suitable for obesity. Consumption of high fiber foods is benefiting the growth of the food grade cellulose market.

The global food grade cellulose market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.5% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Food Grade Cellulose Market Study

By type, carboxy methyl cellulose is dominating the global food grade cellulose market by gaining a significant market values share. This is attributable to higher production and utilization of carboxy methyl cellulose in food products.

By function, the thicker segment is anticipated to experience a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Greater use of thickening agents in the food & beverage industry is a contributing factor for growth.

Bakery and confectionery applications have a leading market value share under the application segment in the global food grade cellulose market. Cellulose is a common additive, and is frequently used as a source of dietary fiber as well as texture enhancer in baked food products.

Companies offering food grade cellulose are specially targeting beverage manufactures, as they are primarily focused on offering products with extra benefits for different type of beverages.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis is projected to have a moderate impact on the global food grade cellulose market in the short term.

Food Grade Cellulose Market: Competitive Landscape

The food grade cellulose market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the market are more focused on offering food grade cellulose to food & beverage manufacturers, owing to increasing demand for products with higher functionalities, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and others. In addition, demand for food grade cellulose is increasing among bakery and beverage manufacturers, as companies are especially targeting consumers seeking high-quality food products.

