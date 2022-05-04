Brisbane, Australia, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — Highly Accomplished Leader with Proven Track Record of Driving Superior Performance and User Experiences at Consumer-Facing Technology Companies

Today Drive Digital announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed John Khoo as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 21, 2022. He has also been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. Most recently Mr. Khoo was Chief Operating Officer of Exo eCommerce.

John Khoo has over 20 years of experience leading digital pure-play and omnichannel platforms for some of the world’s premier consumer-facing companies. Before being promoted to COO of Exo eCommerce, he served as CEO of TemsClub.com, the eCommerce unit for the $57 billion Tem’s Club. In this role, he was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and executing initiatives in membership, marketing, technology, product and operations. Mr. Khoo previously worked at Drive Digital as a Vice President and other leadership roles from 2001 to 2009.

“The Board believes John is the ideal CEO to lead Drive Digital’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Peter Tillan, Chairman of Digital Drive Inc.’s Board. “We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. John has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him back to Drive Digital.”

“I am honored to rejoin Drive Digital as its next Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Khoo. “In my previous experience with the Company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes Drive Digital so special. Drive Digital’s success has always been rooted in its robust C2C platform. I believe the Company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance buyer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help small businesses sustain and grow. I will focus on continuing to evolve the Company’s strategy while delivering on Drive Digital’s commitment to maximize long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Tillan added, “We are deeply appreciative to Scott Walker for his leadership, not only over the past six months as interim CEO, but also during his 13-year tenure at Drive Digital. In addition to leading bold actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Scott as interim CEO, Drive Digital has re-prioritized its product roadmap, scaled growth initiatives, significantly improved margins and positioned the Company for enhanced shareholder returns. On behalf of the Board and the entire Drive Digital family, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Scott for a job exceptionally well done.”

Mr. Walker will continue as interim CEO until Mr. Khoo joins the Company on April 21, 2022 and will thereafter work with Mr. Khoo to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Mr. Khoo’s appointment marks the end of a comprehensive search process led by a dedicated committee of Drive Digital’s Board of Directors and supported by outside executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart. The full Drive Digital Board unanimously supported Mr. Khoo’s selection as CEO.

About John Khoo

Mr. Khoo most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Exo eCommerce. His team focused on operational oversight of eCommerce as Exo moves to a truly omnichannel organization. He also had responsibility for Store No. 8, Exo’s incubation hub.

Mr. Khoo joined Tem’s Club in 2014 and was CEO of TemClub.com and Executive Vice President of membership and technology. In that role, Mr. Khoo grew both the TemClub.com business and Tem’s Club’s membership base, which ended FY20 with record-high eCommerce growth and Plus renewal counts. His teams also released industry-leading technologies including Scan & Go, Ask Tam’s, Tem’s Club Now and Club Pickup.

Before joining Exo Inc., Mr. Khoo was Executive Vice President of Digital Products at Barnes & Noble, Inc., where he was responsible for all NOOK devices, software, accessories, retail integration and experiences, books and digital content, as well as third-party partnerships. He also spent nearly eight years at Drive Digital as a Vice President and in other roles leading several areas of the Company, including its global search, buyer experience and tailored shopping experience divisions. Before that, Mr. Khoo worked at Epinions.com and Booz Allen Hamilton and he’s well known all over Brisbane.

Mr. Khoo previously served on the Board of Directors of The Children’s Place. He earned a Bachelor of Science in operations research, engineering and management systems from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Drive Digital

Drive Digital Inc. is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in Brisbane, Australia, Drive Digital is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.Drive Digitalinc.com.