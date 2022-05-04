Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solutions Market Estimates The Market to Expand at 14% CAGR through 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May- 04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automated intralogistics material handling solutions market is set to be valued at US$ 43.83 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The study estimates the market to expand at 14% CAGR through 2031.

Manufacturing and e-Commerce is driving constant demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions. The fact that there is an automated intralogistics material handling design that is suitable for almost any application involving food & beverages, clothing, pharmacy, FMCG, electronics, etc., makes the market always hugely potential.

Demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions dwindled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just 2020, but 2021 is ought to be affected by numerous factors such as supply chain constraints and socio-political changes taking place worldwide.

Innovation and advancements are continuously ongoing in this space:

For example, in Jan 2021, Conveyco Technologies’ announced the new robotic high density automated Shuttle AS/RS system, which will be available by 2021-end, and stands out for its flexibility and performance. This hybrid system can store and retrieve hundreds to millions of SKUs at a low cost, and is adaptable to future growth, movement, and change.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Persistence Market Research predicts a healthy retail sector in economies such as Brazil, India, and the Middle East and Africa. Automated intralogistics material handling solutions ought to grow in tier-2 cities as infrastructural implementations pave the way for these systems.

The need for flexible, reliable, and fast solutions to transport a variety of materials to different locations is driving demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

With recent economic growth, per capita disposable income of consumers has increased, as a result of which consumer goods and retail sector growth has proportionately augmented. Investments in capital infrastructure in warehousing, storage, and distribution facilities by concerned stakeholders are expected to buoy the target market.

The manufacturing sector is estimated to hold two-fifth of the overall market share.

Application-wise, storage is projected to hold over half of the overall market share in 2021.

The global market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -9.6%.

The market in GCC countries is projected to expand at a CAGR around 9%, while that in ASEAN at close to 14%, through 2031.

The market in both, India and Brazil is set to surge around 15% CAGR over the next ten years.

“The market may see some more downturns in 2021 too owing to reduced cash collection in 2020, but subsequent quarters thereafter are expected to usher in spending and investments related to warehousing and logistics by respective end users of automated intralogistics material handling solutions,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with key players accounting for more than one-fifth of the overall market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are SIEMENS AG, Dematic, Mecalux S.A., Montel, SSI SCHAEFER, Daifuku Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toyota Material Handling Group, etc.

The research report analyzes demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

