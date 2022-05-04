Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies Until

CITY- New York , Country-United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Overview

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride, commonly known as CPVC, is obtained by post production chlorination of poly vinyl chloride. Polyvinyl Chloride is chlorinated via free radical chlorination process wherein, the chlorine content varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. It is a thermoplastic polymer and has excellent corrosion resistance property. It also exhibits relatively good resistance to heat and can resist up to 90oC temperature. It exhibits relatively high resistance to acids and alkalis. Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride has excellent thermo-mechanicals performance and can be cut, machined, fabricated and welded. CPVC exhibits several properties that are identical to PVC. One of the major areas of application for CPVC is in manufacture of pipes & fittings.

The chemicals and materials vertical is slated to witness emphasis shifting towards new-fangled value streams as well as applications driving it. One amongst them would be feedstock volatility, which is bound to influence the export competitiveness throughout. Plus, decarbonisation is making inroads, wherein renewable and recycled feedstock-based polymers are inevitable with regards to product offerings.

Digital sales and remote sales channels are already there to join the bandwagon. The “go green” initiative is bound to go a long way, as things like global warming would never be taken casually again. Persistence Market Research has its team of knowledge and research experts in the form of consultants and analysts to cater to the needs of the key stakeholders.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

CPVC resins are primarily used in manufacture of heat resistant pipes. As CPVC replaces copper based pipes. Thus, growing use of CPVC in several applications across diverse industries is expected to drive the growth of global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. One of the major applications of CPVC is that it is used in fire sprinklers.

Increasing safety regulations and increasing use of fire sprinklers across the globe are expected to drive the growth of global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. Also, CPVC pipes are relatively less expensive as compared to metal pipes. Thus, there is a shift towards the use of relatively cheaper yet effective and durable CPVC pipes & fittings. However, brittle nature of the pipes manufactured using CPVC and relatively higher cost of repairs associated with leak damages in case of CPVC pipes are expected to result in increasing demand for alternative materials.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the process

Solvent Method

Solid-Phase Method

Aqueous Suspension Method

On the basis of the applications

Pipe & fitments

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Power cable casing

Coatings and adhesives

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is segmented into seven key regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and Japan. Among the aforementioned regions North America accounts for major share in global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market value. However developing countries in Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the CPVC market growth during the forecast period. Increasing constructions and manufacturing units in these developing countries are expected to n turn result in increasing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride products in these regions during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is followed by Europe and Latin America CPVC markets during the forecast period.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major players operating in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market are as follows:

The Lubrizol Corporation

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

BASF AG

Kem One SAS

Kaneka Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Kexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

