Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Global Analysis And Latest Study Report

Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Overview

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a colorless to yellow liquid and moderately basic compound having amine like odour. It is miscible in water and most common organic solvents like alcohol and esters among the others. It is significantly used in the formulation of personal care products like liquid soaps, shampoos, hair conditioners, hair colors, liquid hand wash, fabric softeners, foam boosters and sun protection agents among the others.

It also finds applications such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, anti-static agents, emulsifiers, gasoline additives and flocculating agents inclusive of others. It is used as an intermediate in the production of pharmaceuticals, dyes, agrochemicals and paper adjuvants etc. Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is also used in water treatment solutions. The derivatives of DMAPA are used as viscosity index improvers and dispersants in lubricants

Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major application of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) include its use as a catalyst in the production of polyurethane foam. Thus extensive use of polyurethane foam is in bedding, interiors of cars, furniture and footwear among the others. The increasing demand for polyurethane foams is likely to result in an increase in demand for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA). Thus, in turn, driving the growth of the global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market during the forecast period. The rising demand for personal care products is expected to drive the growth of global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market, because of the use of Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) as a surfactant in personal care products.

On the other hand, exposure to Dimethylaminopropylamine during manufacturing process in which it is used as raw material or as an intermediate, is found to result in allergies related to skin. Also, DMAPA as an impurity in personal care products results in allergies to skin. Thus, concerns as regards the ill-effects on health arising due to the use of DMAPA, are expected to be major challenge to growth of the global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market during the forecast period.

Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Segmentation

The global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is segmented as follows:

Personal Care

Water Treatment

PU Catalyst

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Regional Outlook

The global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is segmented into seven geographical regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Japan. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region are expected to witness relatively faster growth as compared to other regions of the globe during the forecast period due to consumption and increasing demand for personal care products and polyurethane foams. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe. The growth in these regions are relatively slower as compared to the growth of Asia-Pacific region. The Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is also expected to witness a steady growth in Latin America. The increasing demand for personal care products due to changing lifestyle is likely to result in increase in demand for DMAPA during the forecast period.

Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market: Market Players

The companies which are operating in Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) are as follows:

BASF SE

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

PCC Rokita SA

TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

