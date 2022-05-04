Automotive 48V System Market Upcoming Trends

New York, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive 48V System: Electrifying the Commute

Fleet electrification is on the anvil. The 1st wave in the form of 48V technology says it all. The two basic advantages of automotive 48V system are enhanced acceleration and reduced emissions. Also, new-fangled battery systems do make way for additional power for running upgraded safety systems and infotainment in the vehicles. At present, majority of cars operate with conventional 12V electrical system. This system is turning out to be inadequate for the modern-day vehicles. As of now, companies like Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), and Volkswagen are designing automotives using 48V systems. Persistence Market Research has floored every detail in its report mentioned above.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32161

How is the Automotive 48V System Market distributed?

The global automotive 48V system market, by architecture, spans crankshaft-mounted, belt-driven, dual-clutch transmission-mounted, and transmission output shaft. End-use-wise, it’s luxury vehicles, mid-premium level vehicles, and entry-level vehicles. Out of these, luxury vehicles are dominating the market.

This could be exemplified from the fact that Mercedes Benz, in the year 2019, did sell more than 2 Mn passenger cars. China was the major contributor to this figure. The second in line was Maybach S-Class limousine series. Also, 2.17 Mn vehicles were sold by BMW in the same year.

Also, BorgWarner, Inc., tabled a wide 48V technology portfolio pertaining to luxury cars. It has been reported that 48V system does result in fuel savings close to 20%. Also, the advanced version – P2 On-Axis Hybrid Module is helping in achieving peak efficiency of 95% with its compatibility with automatic and manual transmission architecture. Persistence Market Research has listed out these dispersions through its report entitled “Automotive 48V System Market”.

What about Region-wise Analysis?

The Asia-Pacific holds more than 30% of the market share due to the countries like India and China driving the demand for 48V systems. North America and Europe are already going steady in this regard. LATAM and MEA are expected to pick up pace going forward. Persistence Market Research has taken utmost care in etching these intricacies and insights related to the same.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32161

In Sync with the Competition

The key players in the automotive 48V System market, as profiled by Persistence Market Research, include the following:

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Ford Motors Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Magma International Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors

Schaeffler AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hella GmbH & Co. (Hella)

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32161

Related Reports:

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Global Market Study On Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack – Passenger Cars to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue & CAGR During forecast period 2017-2026.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com