Heavy Vehicle Differential Market Future Prospects

Heavy vehicle differential Market: Dynamics

Commercial vehicle production and its use is expected to be significant in emerging countries as compared to that in the developed economies. Sales of automotive heavy vehicle differential are directly associated with the vehicle parc and automotive production. This is mainly attributed to the increasing urbanization and industrialization.

Over the forecast period, heavy vehicle on road is anticipated to increase at a moderate CAGR, which provide opportunities for growth of the heavy vehicle differential market. Over the years, to minimize power loss in the vehicle drivetrain, automakers prefer lightweight components for the vehicles. In the heavy vehicle industry, there is weight restriction for each class, so automotive manufacturers often put efforts to reduce the weight by using lightweight components.

For instance, Eaton is focusing on developing drivetrain components, such as vehicle differentials, transmission gears, and differential housings, made of steel and thermoplastics. In developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, and India there is an increasing demand for HCV mainly due to the increasing commercial activities in these regions.

However, the low replacement rate of heavy vehicle differential is expected to slow down the aftermarket demand for the heavy vehicle differential market.