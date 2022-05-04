Automotive Decorative Film Market Report Growing Opportunities

Automotive Decorative Film Market: Dynamics:

In last few years, decorative film market registered high growth, owing to the high security and durability provided to the vehicle windows by the decorative films. Privacy, heat and light rejection, security and safety are some of the key benefits for increasing sales of automotive decorative films. The increasing trend of customized vehicles also expected to propel the demand for the automotive decorative film over the years.

Furthermore, passenger vehicle manufacturers increase the use of automotive decorative films as these are more cost efficient compared to the paint. With the development of new decorative films such as non-reflective charcoal automotive decorative film, high-performance charcoal decorative films, ceramic extreme, and others, automotive decorative film market is expected to register significant demand over the years.

In some of the developing countries such as India, Australia, stringent government regulations for automotive decorative films on windows, expected to hinder the market growth.