Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market Top Manufacturers

Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market: Introduction

Automotive pinstripe tape is a thin vinyl tape which is used in improving aesthetics of the automobiles. Automotive pinstripe tape is mostly used in sports bikes, customized bikes and in customized passenger cars for improving its looks. In developed countries, where motorcycle and passenger cars are used in leisure activities, these pinstripe tapes are used to create own custom looks on automobile bodies or parts.

The basic aim of pin stripping is to enhance the curve surface area/part of the automobile with thin lines of complementary colors. In addition to this, automotive pinstripe tape is also used to hide flaws of the automobile body such as dent and scratch.

Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market: Market Dynamics

Growing urbanization in developing countries across the globe, rising employment, improving economic condition and rise in the dual-income household of middle-class families. These are the key factors that boosting the demand for passenger cars & two wheelers, which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the automotive pinstripe tape market.

Affordable price brackets of automobiles for middle-class population and rising standard of living are some of the other factors that are driving the growth of automotive pinstripe tape.

Moreover, due to increase in demand for passenger cars and the upsurge in customer spending owing to increasing disposable income, the total production of passenger cars in Brazil increased by approximately 28% in 2017 as compared to the previous year.

The automotive pinstripe tape market has been struggling with counterfeit products and supply of these products through grey market trading. Counterfeit products lack quality standards and are a threat to prominent and key manufacturers of the automotive pinstripe tape. Furthermore, most importantly, counterfeit products cause severe financial drawbacks to companies operating in the automotive pinstripe tape market by affecting their aftermarket sales.

Manufacturers of automotive pinstripe tape are focused on the expansion of existing manufacturing facilities as well as for the development of new manufacturing facilities in the emerging regions in order to increase its share in the global automotive pinstripe tape market.

Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market: Segmentation

product type
  • Single Stripe
  • Double Stripe
  • Multi-color & Specialty Stripe
  • Die-Cut Stripe
vehicle type
  • Two Wheelers
  • Passenger Cars
    • Compact
    • Mid-Size
    • SUV
    • Luxury
  • Light commercial vehicles (LCVs)
  • Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs)
sales channel
  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market: Regional Overview

Global automotive pinstripe market is expected to be on the upward scale in the emerging economies of the world owing to increasing demand for automobiles in these regions. The developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, China are expected to hold prominent share in the automotive pinstripe market due to rapid urbanization which creates the demand for motorcycles and passengers cars.

In North America, light commercial vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automotive pinstripe market owing to increased sales as well as the fleet size of light commercial vehicles. In Europe, Western European countries such as Germany, France and Italy among others accounts for a significant share in the automotive pinstripe tape market due to the presence of a prominent automobile manufacturer in the region.

Automotive pinstripe market in Latin America is expected to create significant growth opportunities due to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population along with increasing automobile production across the region. In the Middle East & Africa, the demand for automotive pinstripe tape is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for better aesthetics in automobiles.

Automotive Pinstripe Tape Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Pinstripe Tape market identified across the value chain include:-

  • C. Cowles & Company (Cowles Products)
  • Sharpline Converting, Inc.
  • JTAPE
  • 3M
  • J. V. Converting Company Inc.
  • TaPE Technologies Inc.
  • GM Crafts
  • Universal Products Inc.
  • Great Planes

