Automotive Door Lock Module Market in Depth Analysis

Automotive Door Lock Module: Market Introduction

An automotive door lock module is a system of mechanical and electronic components that provides the functionality of door locking and unlocking in a vehicle. The automotive door lock module can be integrated with the wider vehicle control system by connecting it to other subsystems through other automotive communication protocols. The advancements in micro-controller based technologies have eased the performance features as it can provide high precision.

The development in commercialization and customization solutions in automotive such as automotive door lock module, and keyless entry system will play a role in enhancing the growth in of the automotive market place.

The technology developments by the OEM and manufacturers by offering wireless system for in-cabin controls, and rising demand for comfort in SUV’s will be supporting the sales of automotive door lock module. Additional developments in terms of safety and growing urbanization in developing economies will create new opportunities for automotive door lock module.

Automotive Door Lock Module: Market Dynamics

The research and development investment by top automotive companies in the countries such as the US, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and South Korea are driving the growth of global automotive door lock module market. The adoption rate of automotive door lock module may be slow initially in the developing economies, which will be a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

But, during the latter half of the forecast period, the global automotive door lock module will show positive opportunities. In addition to that, collaboration and partnership activities between automation players or technology providers with automotive manufacturers will show positive growth momentum for the automotive door lock module.

The continuous reduction in cost of automotive sensors will be a driving facto for the development of automotive door lock module. The sales and adoption of automotive with new and modern technology is growing at a faster pace in the Middle East countries and it will drive the automotive door lock module market.

The growth of automotive door lock module market in the countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait will pose a significant growth trend in the forecast period. The investment by the top brand automotive manufacturers in these countries will have a positive impact in the latter half of the forecast period.

Automotive Door Lock Module: Market segmentation

application typeCAN (Controller Area Network)

LIN (Local Interconnect Network)

vehicle typePassenger Cars

Luxury

Mid-size

Premium

SUV

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Heavy Trucks & Trailers

Automotive Door Lock Module Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, the automotive door lock module market is led by North America and is followed by Western Europe. The manufacturers of automotive door lock module are having their strong presence in their respective regions and in the forecast period it is expected that they will make investments in manufacturing facilities across developing economies such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, etc.

The OEM suppliers and automotive door lock module manufacturers from developed nations are increasingly focusing on acquiring projects with automotive manufacturers that are based in Asia.

By the end of the forecast period it is expected that APAC will be the leading region in the global automotive door lock module market in terms of both value and volume. The key countries contributing for the automotive door lock module will be China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan.

The research and development investment in these countries by leading manufacturers and OEMs will play a significant role in the growth of automotive door lock module market during the forecast period.

Automotive Door Lock Module: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global automotive door lock module market are:

AGM Automotive – A Flex Company

Böllhoff Group

Continental AG

DURA Automotive

Gestamp

Grupo Antolin

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

STMicroelectronics

Stoneridge

