EEG Devices Market 2022 analysis by Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2030

EEG Devices Market 2022

The global EEG Devices Market is all set to witness a CAGR of 7% in the next decade. It is expected to reach US$ 1.35 Bn by the year 2021. With digitized communication channels making a beeline to the healthcare vertical, the advanced clinics are into virtual consultation mode, and this scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Regulatory approvals for this type of communication are on the way. Close to 70% of the public hospitals worldwide are being asked to adopt digital means. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the subsequent period.

The use of electroencephalography (EEG) devices is gathering momentum around the world, owing to its proven clinical advantages over other brain imaging techniques for the diagnosis of various neurological disorders. Electroencephalography devices are the most promising devices used to measure and record electrical activities in the brain, which helps in the diagnosis of epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders. Increase in the demand for high-quality EEG devices along with advances in technology have amplified the success of electroencephalography devices for the diagnosis of brain disorders.

Electroencephalography devices have gained clinical significance on basis of their performance, such as measuring cognitive functions and seizure diagnosis through ambulatory EEG. High temporal resolution, low hardware cost, and powerful diagnostic tool for recording brain activity are factors that are surging the electroencephalography devices market. Moreover, high incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke are factors expected to drive the electroencephalography market further through 2030.