Face Voice Biometrics Market will have reached a value of US$ 24 Bn at a stellar 18.1% CAGR Between 2017-2027

Face Voice Biometrics Market 2022

Starting with the overview of Face Voice Biometrics Market, it presents an overall analysis of the latest trends that are prevalent in the industry. The report begins with the description of the market surroundings and the analysis of the size and forecast of product or service based on regions and applications. In addition to it, the report also introduces the market competitive landscape among the vendors and manufacturers that contribute to the growth of the product or service. The company profiling and market price analysis in relation to the value chain features is also covered in the report. The data experts have examined and scrutinized the industry trends in the key regions. 2022 has been considered as the base year, with the forecast period extending to 2027.

Factors as such will continue to promote the use of face & voice biometrics across the globe. In 2016, over US$ 4.5 Bn worth of face & voice biometric solutions were sold in the world. Persistence Market Research’s latest report, titled “Face & Voice Biometric Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027),” cites that by the end of 2027, the global face & voice biometrics market will have surged at a stellar 18.1% CAGR.

Increasing adoption of technology in homeland security continues to promote the need for face & voice biometrics at necessary checkpoints. Restricted access might be displeasing for investigations, but entry to only authorized personnel continues to be a great advantage for securing everything – from wealth to wisdom. Installing face & voice biometrics in corporate settings has been a common practice since its inception. Going forward, government offices and public places will also be equipped with face & voice biometrics, making them the most sought-after tech solution for controlling a secured access to facilities. Persistence Market Research concurs that by the end of 2025, the global market for face & voice biometrics will have reached a value of US$ 24 Bn.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – 3M Cogent, Inc., Apple, Inc.., NEC Corporation, ImageWare System, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Atos SE, Morpho (Safran), Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst, M2SYS Technologies and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Face Voice Biometrics.

Key drivers for growth in adoption of face & voice biometrics include:

Implementation of biometrics in banking & payments: In Europe, banking organizations have made facial biometrics mandatory for customers accessing databases and other digital platforms. While banking employees continue to use face or voice biometrics for work, now, customers are also expected to log into their accounts via such solutions.

Integrating voice biometrics with customer service management applications: A voice biometric solution that facilitates the customers to reset their account password at any point of time (quickly & securely over any telephone) is gaining traction in North America as employees can have historical knowledge of each customer, thereby leading to intelligent interactions.

Implementation of biometrics in public administration: In densely-populated regions such as Asia-Pacific, face biometric solutions equipped with surveillance cameras, facial recognition software can improve public administration on light rails, buses, trains, docks and other public transit utilities. Face biometrics can assist authorities in monitoring train capacity, attending to medical emergencies and undertaking law enforcement vigilance such as capturing fare evaders or wanted criminals.

According to the report analysis, North America’s face and voice biometric market is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. Along with Asia-Pacific, North America’s face & voice biometric revenues are expected to account for over 66% of the global market revenues by 2017-end. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness moderate growth in its face & voice biometric market, which will be primarily backed by steady demand for face and voice biometrics in government offices, law enforcement facilities, and military & defense sector.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Face Voice Biometrics Market Manufacturers

Face Voice Biometrics Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Face Voice Biometrics Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

