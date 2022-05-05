Strawser Auction Group’s Semi-Annual Antique Auction, May 25, 27 & 28 will Feature Rare Majolica and Oyster Plates

Wolcottville, IN, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — A three-day, semi-annual Antique Auction packed with over 1,800 lots of quality items, including furniture, silver, estate jewelry, fine art, lighting, glass, porcelain, majolica and more will be held May 25th, 27th and 28th by Strawser Auction Group, live in the gallery at 106 East Dutch Street in Wolcottville, as well as online through LiveAuctioneers.com.

Things will kick off Day 1, Wednesday, May 25th, beginning promptly at 3 pm Eastern time, with 627 lots of fine jewelry, bronzes, furniture, lighting, toys, art and more. “The jewelry came out of a wealthy estate in Chicago and is unequaled in terms of quality,” said Michael Strawser, the president of Strawser Auction Group and the founder of the Majolica International Society.

Lot 27 is a multi-diamond drop pendant displayed on a 14 kt white gold 18-inch wheat chain and featuring three diamonds totaling more than 12 carats: a 2.0 carat round brilliant cut diamond set around 18 round brilliant cut diamonds; a 0.85 carat round brilliant cut diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds; and a spectacular pear-shaped, 8.6 carat main diamond (est. $20,000-$40,000).

Thursday, May 26th, will be an off-day, then the action will pick up again on Day 2, Friday, May 27th, at 3 pm Eastern, with a large selection of glassware such as Fenton, Carnival glass, art glass and other glassware, as well as ceramics, including 175 majolica and porcelain oyster plates, art pottery and other pieces. In all, nearly 650 lots will come up for bid.

The Day 2 star lot promises to be an extremely rare Thomas Downing (N.Y., 1791-1866) cylindrical oyster jar with blue decorated lettering, impressed with “T. Downing / Pickled Oysters / No. 5 Broad St. / New York”, 8 inches tall (est. $3,000-$5,000). Downing was an African-American oysterman who owned New York City’s most famous oyster house.

Day 3, on Saturday, May 28th, starting at 8 am Eastern, will contain what Mr. Strawser described as “one of the finest selections of majolica we’ve have had in some time, to include the Betsy and Rick Porter collection, which has many rare and important majolica pieces by such makers as Minton, George Jones and others.” Day 3 will feature 560 lots.

The premier lot of Day 3, and of the auction overall, is lot 3346: a monumental majolica boar’s head tureen with matching fitted tray, no. 2141, 22 inches long, 15 inches wide and 11 ½ inches tall. “This is the rarest of all Minton majolica game tureens,” Strawser said. “An example is in the MAAS Powerhouse Museum in Australia.” (est. $40,000-$60,000).

Several other Day 3 majolica figures could easily land in the overall list of top earners. Lots 3246 and 3247, for example, are two teapots that were purchased from the Marilyn Karmason Collection in 2005. Ms. Karmason was the author of Majolica, A Complete History & Illustrated Survey, a definitive reference guide on majolica (and a handsome coffee table book).

Lot 3246 is a Minton majolica teapot in the form of a vulture attacking a snake, the vulture with a pink neck, brown feathers with black wing tips on rock mound base, the rarest of Minton’s figural majolica teapots (est. $30,000-$40,000). Lot 3247 is a Minton majolica “Flat Iron” cobalt teapot depicting a large white cat on handle peering down at a mouse with a carrot and the base decorated with three mice on each side (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Other noteworthy Day 3 majolica offerings will include a Minton majolica cheese keeper modeled as a yellow straw beehive with trailing blackberries, branch handle, square base with branch feet, 13 ½ inches tall (est. $15,000-$20,000); and a Minton majolica figure of Europa riding a bull, circa 1860, 18 inches tall, the only known example (est. $8,000-$12,000). A similar one was exhibited at the London International Exposition in 1862.

Also up for bid on Day 3 is a rare Charles Jean Avisseau Palissy grotto modeled as a forest floor scene depicting a large lizard, a salamander and a beetle, climbing rocks around a water hole, 11 inches wide. The piece is expected to gavel for $6,000-$9,000.

Returning to Day 1, a ladies’ tanzanite and diamond ring featuring one fine quality, 3.50 carat tanzanite gemstone with a diamond halo consisting of ten .12 carat round brilliant cut diamonds and 31 .15 carat tapered baguette cut diamonds. (F-G color, VS clarity), having a total carat weight of 5.85cttw, crafted in platinum, should bring $4,000-$8,000.

A Native American Navajo saddle blanket, circa 1870-1880, 4 feet 5 inches by 7 feet 2 inches, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; while a bronze sculpture of Indian and eagle by Bob Robertson, titled Sacred Act (1985), 28 ½ inches tall, should achieve $800-$1,200.

An oil on canvas painting by William Luker, Sr. (British, 1828-1905), depicting cows in a meadow, 12 inches by 24 inches (sight, less frame), is estimated at $800-$1,200. Also, a lovely Iradj Moini gold toned, jeweled hummingbird brooch, should rise to $500-$800.

On to Day 2, where a rare J. W. Boteler majolica oyster plate having a long handle with seaweed and four wells, 10 ½ inches wide, is expected to hammer for $1,200-$1,500; and a George Jones majolica 8-well oyster plate with raised center shell, 10 inches, carries aa pre-sale estimate of $600-$900. Both lots are from the Betsy and Rick Porter collection.

Other Day 2 offerings will include Royal Vienna beehive Madame Recamier porcelain plaque with outstanding detail, heavy gold, and artist signed “E. Laterman”, 16 inches in diameter (est. $600-$900); a Meissen pair of 4-light candelabras, one with a lady and the other a gentleman, 20 ½ inches tall (est. $1,200-$1,500); and a spectacular cobalt glass Moser jewelry casket with heavy gold and enamel decor, 4 ½ inches tall (est. $300-$500).

Ever since he began conducting auctions over 35 years ago, Michael Strawser has stood committed to delivering services far beyond the norm so that clients could receive results far beyond the expected. Today this commitment stands stronger than ever as the cornerstone of the Strawser Auction Group, one of the most respected auction resources in the Midwestern U.S.

To learn more about the Strawser Auction Group and the three-day Antique Auction slated for May 25th, 27th and 28th, live and online, visit www.strawserauctions.com. Updates are posted often. There will be phone bidding for items $2,500 or more, and absentee bids will be accepted.

About Strawser Auction Group:

Over the years, the Strawser Auction Group has organized and conducted virtually every type of auction: antiques, estates, real estate, collectibles, business liquidations and more. This diversity has produced a wealth of knowledge not found in any book, but one that can only be acquired through doing. Strawser Auction Group is proud of its reputation and the respect it’s earned. Since 1979, Michael Strawser has provided dealers and collectors alike with professional auction services – appraisals, consulting, evaluations – and, of course, sales. Always on top of market trends and demands, Michael fuels his diverse expertise with a real enthusiasm for collecting. His commitment to knowledge, organization and quality has earned him the respect of the collector community and positioned the Strawser Auction Group as a benchmark of the industry.

The Strawser Auction Group is always in the market for quality items for future auctions, especially majolica, Fenton, Pickard, Mt. Washington, R.S. Prussia and related merchandise. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call Michael Strawser at (office): 260-854-2859 or (cell): 260-336-2204; or, you can email him at michael@strawserauctions.com. To learn more about the Strawser Auction Group, visit www.strawserauctions.com.