Cambridge at Southern Offers a Comfortable Student Living Environment

Statesboro, Georgia, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cambridge at Southern is pleased to announce they offer a comfortable student living environment close to Georgia Southern University. The complex offers everything students need to enjoy their college years with convenient access to campus for their classes.

Students who choose Cambridge at Southern will have their choice of floor plans, including one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments to live alone or share with their friends or random roommates through the roommate matching program. The apartments feature comfortable, modern designs that make students feel at home. Rent for each student includes furnishings, unlimited electricity, water, Internet access, and access to all the community amenities.

Cambridge at Southern has built a student living environment where students can enjoy their time away from their classes. Students can take advantage of the two 24-hour fitness centers, two resort-style swimming pools with hot tubs, an in-water sun ledge with fountains, sand volleyball and basketball courts, game rooms, and more. Pets are welcome. The complex also hosts social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living environment offered can find out more by visiting the Cambridge at Southern website or by calling 1-912-681-1300.

About Cambridge at Southern: Cambridge at Southern is a pet-friendly, off-campus housing complex open to students attending Georgia Southern University. The complex offers everything students need to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus. The affordable per-person rental rates eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their fair share.

Company: Cambridge at Southern

Address: 130 Lanier Dr.

City: Statesboro

State: GA

Zip code: 30458

Telephone number: 1-912-681-1300