Maya Physical Therapy Introduces More Effective Treatment Plans for the Auto Accident Victims

Davie, Florida, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — An auto accident can ruin the victim’s life if the right treatment is not started from the beginning. Along with medications and surgery, car accident survivors need something more to restore normal life. And physical therapy is that ‘MORE’ that ensures pre-accident life for the accident victims. Fatal injuries caused by the accident often require immediate surgeries. But less serious issues like moderate back injuries or whiplash don’t show up symptoms promptly but they do it eventually. Stiffness, soreness, restricted range of motion, migraine and headache, and numbness are the common symptoms that the victims often suffer from after meeting an auto accident. And Auto Accident Physical Therapy Davie is the most natural option to resolve these sufferings. Usually, the treatment has to be continued for a longer duration. However, if one continues taking the therapy regularly, he or she can expect to lead an even better life than before.

We talked to Claudia, a happy Maya client. Cynthia was suffering from backpain after she met a road accident almost 5 years back. During the first few weeks of the accident, she didn’t feel any pain or restricted motion. But over time, the pain made her life significantly restricted. She felt the pain whenever she moved or changed posture. She said, “I was leading a miserable life. I was not able to handle even the regular jobs because of my pain. I started believing that things would never change. And then, one of my friends told me about Maya. I got the opportunity to be treated by Margal. Her healing hands did the miracle. Maya’s custom treatment plan was perfect and that helped me get rid of the unbearable pain. Thanks Maya.”

Why Maya Physical Therapy?

For the right and inexpensive pain management followed by any kind of accident including an auto accident, Maya Physical Therapy is there for the Davie residents. Let’s take a look at the reasons to opt for Maya.

Advanced Physical Therapy Davie

Reduced recovery time

Less use of painkilling medications

The state-of-the-art therapy including Radial Pressure Wave Therapy and Normatec Pneumatic Compression

Sophisticated technology

Reasonable charge

Acceptance of almost every insurance plan

Specially designed programs for each patient

Spacious facility

Highly trained and experienced physical therapists

About the company

Maya Physical Therapy is the epitome of wellness. It is one of the most popular physical therapy clinics in Florida. Their professionals help people, who are suffering from a sports injury and/or car accident injury, get back to normal life.

