The Pacific Northwest Haunted House and Halloween convention is back in person

Portland, Oregon, USA, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — The West Coast Halloween Convention, the nation’s longest, continually running, and most respected haunted house convention on the West Coast opens its doors for its 13h anniversary year this May 13-15th at the Doubletree by Hilton, 1000 NE Multnomah Street, Portland, Oregon. The West Coast Halloween Convention is the Halloween industry’s only 501c3 convention and donates all proceeds to deaf and autistic children.

Events at this year’s convention include:

“Meet & Creep” Halloween and haunter’s social gathering for attendees and vendors at Raven’s Manor Portland’s Premier Haunted Themed Bar, Preview party Thursday, May 12th

Haunt tour FEARPX Haunted House, Friday, May 13th

Three days of classes, from informative to hands-on workshops

Make and Take workshops teach hands-on how to create one-of-a-kind items

Networking via exclusive access to the “13th Floor” of the Doubletree by Hilton

Halfway to Halloween Costume Ball, Saturday, May 14th

Prizes for several costume categories

Silent auction, all proceeds going to deaf and autistic children, Saturday, May 14th

Exclusive Sunday night “Nightmare after WCHC,” Sunday, May 15th

Halloween Marketplace tradeshow floor featuring vendors selling Halloween masks, makeup, fog, and more

This weekend, Special guest speakers, haunters, and vendors will converge on Portland to learn unique FX makeup, receive hands-on training in set design, and can take up to 40 hours of educational classes taught by industry experts on topics from sound & lighting, to business, to marketing, human resources, costuming, and haunted house acting. Profits go to grants for teachers of deaf and/or autistic students.

About West Coast Halloween Convention

West Coast Halloween Convention is unique in the Halloween industry. It is more than the distinctive style of the haunters and Halloween enthusiasts who attend (many of whom have been unable to travel east to other Halloween conventions); it’s more than the welcoming family atmosphere (indeed, we like to say that even if you attend only once, you’re in the West Coast Halloween Convention family forever); more than the volunteer staff, the volunteers who aren’t on staff, and those willing to pitch in or do anything in a PINCH, this convention stands alone as the only Halloween convention and tradeshow that’s a 501c3. Yep, we give all our profits—all of ‘em—to very deserving, amazing, and uplifting deaf and autistic children.