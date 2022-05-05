Skyren Concrete owner Jason Benson Details Work Completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlanta Office

Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Finishes Essential Work for Federal Facility for the Nation’s Leading Science-Based, Data-Driven, Service Organization That Protects the Public’s Health

Georgia, USA., 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced the completion of a project for the Atlanta office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saves lives and protects people from health threats.

“Assisting the Atlanta CDC office with their new security entrance was a challenge that our company was absolutely ready and able to undertake,” said Benson. “We are extremely proud to complete such a critical project for an organization dedicated to the nation’s health, safety and security.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works 24/7 to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the U.S. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights disease and supports communities and citizens to do the same. CDC increases the health security of the nation.

As the nation’s health protection agency, CDC saves lives and protects people from health threats. To accomplish the mission, CDC conducts critical science and provides health information that protects the nation against expensive and dangerous health threats, and responds when these arise. For more information about Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce, which is now Skyren Concrete Construction, has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.