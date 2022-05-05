The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Stock Clamshell Packaging Market

Of nearly US$ 5 Bn worth global revenue estimated for the stock clamshell packaging landscape in 2020, around one-fourth is likely to be contributed by the market in North America, with the U.S. leading the way. Overall, the global market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, due to high versatility of stock clamshell packaging and rising demand from various end-use industries such as stationery and food.

With stock clamshell packaging, products are protected well during transportation, as the packaging provides protection from airborne toxins, ensuring their purity and freshness. Moreover, high demand for convenience food, including ready-to-eat meals, is expected to boost the growth of stock clamshell packaging market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Global Stock Clamshell Packaging Market

According to PMR research, stock clamshell packaging constitutes a better storage and packaging alternative over other plastic formats due to various attributes; it is cost-effective, customizable, appealing, and also considered as a preferred protective packaging among end users.

North America’s packaging sector is currently on a steady recovery, and has been witnessing strong demand from various industrial verticals in recent years.

Inclination of consumers toward sustainable clamshell packaging and innovative packaging with varied features is one of the common trends in the stock clamshell packaging market across the globe. It is foreseen to be a remarkable factor placing manufacturers at an advantageous position.

Based on material, PET stock clamshell packaging will continue its dominance over other material types.

On the basis of product, the quad fold segment is identified to emerge highly attractive as compared to other two, i.e. trifold and others.

According to end-use industry analysis, global stock clamshell packaging consumption remains the heaviest in the food industry ( +28% in 2030 ) as compared to others such as consumer electronics & accessories, cosmetics & personal care, homecare, stationery, and others.

in ) as compared to others such as consumer electronics & accessories, cosmetics & personal care, homecare, stationery, and others. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the progress of the global stock clamshell packaging market as a result of supply chain disruptions. However, as manufacturing activities get back to normal, and sales through e-Commerce rise, the market is gradually returning to its original growth trajectory.

Transparent & Clear Labelling Packaging

According to research on packaging and consumer behavior in 2020, 38% of consumers are interested in purchasing a newly launched product with clear product information. People are now more mindful of what they’re eating. While food packaging contains details on ingredients, it can be difficult to read fine printing. Companies are introducing transparent packaging and simple labelling to list the contents of their products. The trend of transparent and clear labelling packaging is driving the growth of the stock clamshell packaging market across the globe.

