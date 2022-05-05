The Innovation-Based Conundrum To Be The Deciding Factor For The Growth Of Encapsulated Flavors Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Encapsulated flavors provide improved shelf life and stability in various products. These flavors are especially gaining considerable popularity in the convenience food industry as a viable ingredient, and the trend is expected to continue over the years ahead. Market growth is expected to be favored by a booming beverage industry that is increasingly using organic and naturally sweet food ingredients, coupled with increased application of encapsulated flavors in bakery & confectionery industries. With demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food rising across regions, especially beverages and instant drinks, the global encapsulated flavors market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of over 5% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Encapsulated Flavors Market Study

The market value for beverage and instant drink application is expected to witness 2X growth during the forecast period, while market volume is expected to reach 232 ,194 tons by the end of 2030 , attributed to increased consumption of beverages across regions.

,194 tons by the end of , attributed to increased consumption of beverages across regions. Among the encapsulation process segments, spray drying is the most adopted method, which accounts for around 83% market value share.

market value share. Based on flavor, chocolate flavor holds the largest volume as well as value share, owing to high demand for chocolate flavor by various food manufacturers.

The high potential region of North America is dominating the global encapsulated flavors market with a market share 32.5% . Factors that encourage the use of encapsulated flavors in the region are well-established end-use industries, efficient distribution networks, innovation platforms, legislation, and high customer preference for nutritious and natural ingredients.

. Factors that encourage the use of encapsulated flavors in the region are well-established end-use industries, efficient distribution networks, innovation platforms, legislation, and high customer preference for nutritious and natural ingredients. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the encapsulated flavors market is anticipated to witness moderate decline in growth, owing to disturbed supple chains across various countries. Closure of manufacturing sites due to imposed restrictions has reduced production capacity.

Global Encapsulated Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

In the global encapsulated flavors market, some market players are investing in research & development, and leveraging their experience in the use of advanced technologies to achieve greater profitability.

With North America and Europe accounting for a relatively large market share, the market is emerging at a significant pace. The encapsulated flavors market around the world is likely to be driven by rapid advances in encapsulation technology and the creation of new products.

With the growing trend of preference for transparency and traceability in food products, manufacturers are taking creative and ethical approaches to provide high quality and better visibility of encapsulated flavors.

