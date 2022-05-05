The Quest To Shine Digitally To Keep The Alpha Lactalbumin Market On The Toes

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Attributed to growing demand from the infant formula industry, the global market for alpha lactalbumin has seen significant growth over the past few years, and the trend is expected to continue over the next decade as well. Due to its superior nutrient structure, which closely resembles breast milk nutrients, demand for alpha lactalbumin is expected to rise lucratively over the coming years. Owing to its nutritional benefits and rich amino acid composition, the use of alpha lactalbumin in balanced foods is expected to witness significant growth. Optimum growth and development of babies is supported by alpha lactalbumin, which is another factor surging demand for products containing alpha lactalbumin. It is estimated that, the alpha lactalbumin market will increase throughout the forecast period (2020 to 2030) at a healthy CAGR of close to 8%.

Key Takeaways from Alpha Lactalbumin Market Study

Among the application segments, infant food is estimated to experience substantial growth in the alpha lactalbumin market, with increased number of working women leading to rising infant food production. The segment holds around 56% of the global market, and will reach US$ 195 Mn by the end of 2030.

Among the regions, Europe is the dominating market with over one-third of the overall market, followed by North America, which holds around one-fourth share.

China is the leading market in East Asia, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2030.

The market in India is projected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 9.5% over the next ten years.

Germany is the major market in Europe, pegged at a CAGR exceeding 6%.

The alpha lactalbumin market in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% through 2030.

Competitive Landscape

The global alpha lactalbumin market is mainly characterized by regional players, who hold around 50-65% share of the market. Market players are expected to continue increasing production capacity, and are focused on strengthening processing units with the introduction of new technologies. Companies are expected to further their business goals by expanding their product portfolios. They are also working toward certifying products and facilities from international authorities.

In 2019, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S obtained GRAS (Generally recognized as safe) approval for the use of alpha lactalbumin in infant formula.

