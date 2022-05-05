Accumulator Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2016 – 2026

Introduction

The demand for improved production efficiencies, product orientation and minimal product damage of the packaged products has initiated a high demand of the accumulators in the packaging industry. Accumulator equipment is necessary to ensure that no line stoppages in the production operations occurs.

In case of product line blockage occurs, accumulators provide temporary storage for the entire batch of products. Thus synchronizing different manufacturing operations and increasing efficiency, by facilitating a continuous flow of products from machine to machine. Nowadays, accumulators are being designed in a way such that they can be easily integrated into any existing packaging and production set-up and also handle various sized products. Different models of accumulators are designed to work with different package capacity.

Owing to rapid changes in product design and increasing demand for variable capacity accumulators in the food & beverage, personal goods, and cosmetic industry is expected to contribute to an extensive growth in the market.