DRS Softech Launches DRS MySQL Database Repair Tool

Noida, India, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — DRS Softech is delighted to announce the addition of a new tool i.e., DRS MySQL Database Repair Tool in its Database Recovery category. The tool provides a risk-free solution to repair damaged MySQL Database files and bring them back to normal.

DRS Softech is a renowned IT company based out in India having offices in the USA, UK, Australia known for its highly advanced products that help users to ease their IT needs. It has many categories to deal with the data. DRS Softech assists users in the field of data recovery, email management, cloud migration, database recovery, and PDF management. The DRS Softech is pleased to announce a new addition i.e., DRS MySQL Database Repair Tool. The application helps users to repair and recover highly corrupted MySQL database files with ease. It allows small, mid and large size organizations to deal with the MySQL Database related issues with perfection.

Hassle-Free Recovery of MySQL Database Files

DRS MySQL Database Repair tool comes up with four licenses to deal with the MySQL Database corruption issues. If you are a corporate user, or looking for a solution to fix a MySQL issue for a large commercial organization, you can simply download it from its official website and perform easy recovery of MySQL Database files. The software is tested and recommended by database administrators. The software works well with all the MS Windows versions.

Most Prominent Features of DRS MySQL Database Repair Tool

DRS MySQL Database Repair Tool is a highly advanced professional software designed to fix the corruption issue related to the MySQL Database. If you are getting MySQL is marked as a crashed error, and looking for a solution to get rid of this error, we bring you an advanced software i.e., MySQL Database Recovery tool. It has all the features that can help users to perform a risk-free recovery process. Few of its key features are:

Easy recovery of corrupted MySQL Database files.

Preview option is available to view the MySQL database files

Easy restore of entire database objects like SP, triggers, keys, tables, views, etc.

Simple and easy user interface.

Works well with all the Microsoft Windows versions.

It supports all the MySQL db versions, 5.5.27 to 5.7.36

The demo version is available to evaluate the working of the software.

Read what Our CEO has to say!

While launching the software, CEO Mrs. Sonika Rawat addressed-

DRS Softech provides flexible and secured software solutions to promote better intellect. Moreover, this innovation enhances the recovery of MySQL Database in a more accurate way. It is developed with high-level algorithms to fulfill the requirements of Businesses, Enterprises, or other SMEs.

About the Company

“DRS Softech is a rapidly grown organization that helps users to manage their IT needs by using our products. All the products are developed with highly advanced algorithms and well researched to cut down the user efforts.”

Having 5 years of extensive experience, DRS Softech is one of the most trusted IT companies presenting top-class software to mid-level and enterprise-level users across the globe. Using our software, users can easily manage their IT challenges such as data recovery, email management, and migration, database recovery, and PDF management.

We have a client tale of highly authorized companies such as IBM, Capgemini, Bupa, Dudley, Cisco, etc.

Product URL: https://www.data-recovery-solutions.com/mysql-database-repair.php