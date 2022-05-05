The Combined Heat And Power Systems Market To Continue To Be Incremental Throughout The Forecast Period 2016-2026

Introduction

Cogeneration (also known as combined heat and power systems (CHP)) is a cluster of technologies primarily used for the concurrent generation of electricity and useful heat. This combined generation of heat and electricity is much more effective than separate generation of electricity and useful heat in a way that CHP systems offers improved energy efficiency, reduced managing cost, low CO2 emission and others. Growing data centre capacity as business operate more processes, handle complex analytics with increasing storage requirements for customer data and employing rich media. Handling of such large data requires continuous supply of reliable power making cogeneration systems of primary importance.

Efficiency level for cogeneration systems can reach up to 80 % against separate generation of heat and electricity which provides combined efficiency of 40-50 %. CHP systems for data centres are gaining traction in the market as using such plants as source of data centre power leads to energy efficient and substantial cost reduction benefits.

However, another technology commercially available for powering data centres includes fuel cells. Although CHP systems are less efficient than fuel cells but requires lesser fuel to generate the same amount of power and has a win when its ability to supply chilled water is factored. Some of the major benefits offered utilizing CHP systems for data centres are limited reliance over external power supply, increased energy efficiency, low site carbon emission and others.

Global Combined Heat And Power Systems Market: Segmentation

Data center types

Telecoms

ISP’s (internet Service Provider)

CoLos (Co-located server hosting facilities),

Server farms

Corporate data centers

University/ national laboratory

Others

Facility size

200 sq.ft

200-700 sq.ft

700-1,200 sq.ft,

1,200-6,000 sq.ft

more than 6,000 sq.ft

Installation type

newly installed systems

retrofit systems

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ),

Middle East

Africa

Japan

Global Combined Heat And Power Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across CHP system market for data center includes ENER-G, Korea Electric Power Corporation, National Grid plc, Exelon Corporation, NextEra Energy, Inc., Chubu Electric Power Company, American Electric Power Company, Inc. and others.

