Innovation To Bolster The Boiler Feed Check Valve Market Between 2016-2026

Boiler Feed Check Valve Market: Overview

The novel energy efficient boilers are equipped with sophisticated safety equipment in order to generate steam for power generation. This quantum leap in the industry helped to overcome the energy crisis worldwide. Advancements and developments in boiler manufacturing resulted in the design of advanced boiler mounting equipment, safety equipment, and boiler feed check valve. Boiler feed check valve enhances the performance of the boiler, along with assuring safety to the apparatus. Different types of valves are used to regulate the flow of steam and water into and out of the boiler.

Boiler feed check valve acts as the steam and water separator for the boiler. Under normal atmospheric conditions, feed side pump has more pressure than the boiler side pressure. Pressure difference between the pump side and boiler side lifts the boiler feed check valve, and allows the feed water to enter inside the boiler. During this process, the boiler feed check valve is lifted up manually.

The supply of feed water to the boiler can be regulated by the position of boiler feed check valve. Boiler feed check valve also acts as a safety valve in certain emergency conditions like failure of feed pump or so. The failure of feed pump reduces the pressure on the water sump side. The other major application of boiler feed check valve is in the prevention of the oozing out of water from the boiler when pump operates at a lower pressure.

Boiler Feed Check Valve Market: Dynamics

In today’s era, demand for power has increased at elevated levels owing to urbanization, rapid industrialization and population growth. The tremendous growth in the number of new power connections each year results in creating ample resources to cater to the demand. To fulfil the demand of power supply to the consumers, the current power generation facilities are not enough, an improved and enhanced capacity is required to fulfil the high demand of power. This high demand for power generation is pushing the demand for boilers in the industries across the globe which is leading to growth of boiler industry is indirectly driving demand for boiler feed check valves.

New investment, expansion plans, and replacement of old units with new and advanced technology are getting implemented in industries like sugar, garment, paper & paper products, and textile, where substantial volume of steam is used for different applications. Increasing activities of up gradation of boiler with respect to new emission standards and required efficiency are fuelling the demand of boiler feed check valves across various manufacturing and production facilities.

Growing industrial activity and rising demand for power generation can boost the demand for boiler feed check valve in countries like China and India. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in boiler feed check valve market and is working as a catalyst for boiler feed check valve market over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is expected to create significant opportunity for boiler feed check valve market over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Boiler Feed Check Valve Market: Segmentation

basis of product type

Ball

Dual plate

Double-door

Spring assisted-inline or nozzle or silent

Piston or lift

Swing check

Others

basis of installation

Horizontal

Vertical flow up or down

basis of end-use industry

Sugar industry

Textile industry

Power generation

Paper industry

Chemical & petrochemical industry

Others

Boiler Feed Check Valve Market: Key Players

Some examples of the market participants including service providers and manufacturers identified in the boiler feed check valve market are, DFT Inc., Spirax Sarco, Mahavir Metal Industries, The Weir Group PLC, The General Trading & Mfg Co., Ambey Boiler & Fabricator, and Keyser Energy.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and Industry.

