One Of Asia’s Best Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Digant Pathak Adding New Medical Services To Patients

Dr. Digant Pathak is a member of international Surgical Societies like the European Hernia Society and Asia Pacific Hernia Society. Dr. Digant Pathak, an Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeon has done several surgeries which were done for the first time in the medical history of Jabalpur. It helped many patients not only in Jabalpur but the patients from nearby states are also getting hope for the best treatment and quick recovery from laparoscopic surgery.

Dr. Digant Pathak currently providing treatment under gallbladder surgery in Jabalpur where patients were having complications like CBD stones, jaundice, etc. another medical service provides hernia operation in Jabalpur where patients were having infection associated with the mesh, loss of domain, etc.

At present Dr. Digant Pathak is providing three services that including Hernia, gallbladder, and pancreas medical service which now is going to extend their medical service and including more medical services, that is –

– Esophagus/GERD Surgery in which Common Esophageal Surgical diseases like GERD, Motility disorder, Hiatal Hernia, and Cancer by providing Specialized Support Services to patients. Currently, there are many patients suffering from Dysphagia which is an alarming symptom for patients.

– Colorectal Surgery- Surgery for diseases of the Colon and Rectum, under this sometimes patients aren’t aware of underlying common symptoms like Constipation, Diarrhoea, Anemia, Cramps and bloating Altered bowel habit, and when patient visit, after proper evaluation by a surgeon rectal prolapse almost always require surgery. There are various methods to correct the disease. A few of them are :

Laparoscopic dorsal rectopexy

Laparoscopic ventral rectopexy

Perineal Delorme’s procedure

Perineal Altmeier procedure

Stapled proctectomy

Thiersch wiring