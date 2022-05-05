Microfluidic Devices Market Global Demand Expected to reach US$ 21.5 Bn by the end of 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Microfluidic Devices Market is expected to grow manifold in the upcoming period. With technological advancements like ML and AI being incorporated in abundance, the healthcare vertical is likely to reach the top pedestal in the years to come. There are Bluetooth-operated health monitors, which let doctors receive precise information, that too, from time to time.

The global microfluidic devices market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2020, and is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market in the European region is expected to expand at a reasonable CAGR of around 14%, with global demand expected to reach US$ 21.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Globally, the microfluidic devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceuticals, life science and rising point of care testing demand. New trends in healthcare, such as health care at home, supports point of care testing (POCT) as the most efficient and effective delivery of healthcare.

Miniaturization also reduces the cost for screening compounds in pharmaceutical companies for cell biology problems. In addition, microfluidic proteomic devices are increasingly being used to quantify and identify proteins and to study interactions of different proteins with reagent in array. Different materials such as glass, silicon, polymer metal and ceramics, are used to manufacture microfluidic devices.

Some of the major players in the microfluidic device market:

Roche Diagnostics.

Abbott Laboratories.

Siemens Healthcare.

Agilent Technologies.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation.

Johnson & Johnson.

In North America, rising aging population, increasing health awareness, rising chronic and lifestyle diseases, technological developments for various home use applications, and proper insurance coverage are driving the use of microfluidic devices in the market. Usage of microfluidic technology in North America is high compared to other regions of the world due to its early adoption and multiple applications in different industries.

In Europe, the microfluidic devices market is driven by rising diagnostic requirements due to increasing lifestyle associated diseases, aging population and improving healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, increasing healthcare costs has shifted the focus of healthcare from hospitals to home, which would increase the use of microfluidic devices in the region.

However, Asia is becoming one of the most attractive markets for medical device companies. The growth for microfluidic devices is much faster than developed countries due to widening health insurance penetration and up-gradation of health care systems. Asia is one of the producers of generic drugs, which require microfluidic devices for toxicity testing of drugs.

The microfluidic devices market is segmented as follows:

Microfluidic Devices Market by Material

Glass

Polymer

Silicon

Microfluidic Devices Market by Application

Clinical and veterinary diagnostics

Point of care testing

Pharmaceutical and life science research

Drug delivery

Analytical devices

Environment and industrial

Microfluidic Devices Market by Industry

In-vitro diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals

Medical devices

