The Lodges of Colorado Springs Features Top-Quality Student Housing Options

Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Lodges of Colorado Springs is pleased to announce they offer top-quality student housing options close to the UCCS campus. They strive to offer students the independent lifestyle they want with off-campus housing while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Students who wish to live at The Lodges of Colorado Springs will have their choice of floor plans, including one, two, four, and five-bedroom units to share with their friends, live alone, or meet new people through a roommate matching program. Each student is responsible for a rental fee that includes everything they need for an excellent quality of life, such as Internet access, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Furniture packages and covered garage parking are available for additional monthly fees.

The Lodges of Colorado Springs strives to offer students a comfortable quality of life with plenty of opportunities to enjoy life to its fullest. The complex features many exciting things to do, including a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio, a heated swimming pool, a sauna and steam room, a luxury clubhouse with a coffee bar and game room, sand volleyball court, and grilling stations, and more. The complex is pet-friendly, with an on-site dog park for exercise. Social events are held throughout the year for student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options available can find out more by visiting The Lodges of Colorado Springs website or by calling 1-719-309-3320.

About The Lodges of Colorado Springs: The Lodges of Colorado Springs is an off-campus housing complex offering one, two, four, and five-bedroom units for students attending UCCS. The complex charges each student a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share. They strive to create a comfortable environment to help students live an independent lifestyle close to campus.

Company: The Lodges of Colorado Springs

Address: 5877 N Nevada Ave

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Zip code: 80918

Telephone number: 1-719-309-3320