India Tire Pressure Sensor And Airbag Sensor Market Outlook

India Tire Pressure Sensor And Airbag Sensor Market 2022-2031

Rising safety and security concerns of vehicle occupants and strict government regulations are resulting in mounting usage of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors in vehicles, especially passenger vehicles, in India. The combination of new regulations and the Global New Car Assessment Program’s (NCAP) ‘Safer Cars for India’ project is raising consumer demand for critical safety features such as airbags and tire pressure sensors, and acting as an impetus for global automakers. The automotive sector has witnessed significant growth over the past years, and this growth is estimated to persevere over the coming years as well. The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is estimated to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Sensata Technologies, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and DENSO Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the India Tire Pressure Sensor And Airbag Sensor.

Key Takeaways from India Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market Study

The Road Transport Ministry of India has notified mandatory installation of safety technologies such as TPMS and airbag systems.

Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing product line and quality by implementing new technologies and adopting advanced features at economical rates.

Rapidly growing automotive industry in India is influencing global manufacturers to promote innovative products in terms of wellbeing of people and economy.

There are jurisdictions in India where it is mandatory for automobile manufacturers to incorporate essential airbag. As widely acknowledged, airbags, in combination with front seat belts, significantly reduce driver and front passenger injury in case of an accident. The driver-side airbag is a mandatory addition in all cars produced from July 2019 onwards.

Being an easily available technology, manufacturing of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors can be promoted by the government by incentivizing production in order to meet requirements of the local market. This move would promote the market for tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors, and also help saving precious lives.

As informed by the Automobile Industry Association, all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have cut down their production by 18-20 percent due to low demand and decline in sales of vehicles as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has indirectly affected demand for sensors.

Passenger cars such as compact and mid-sized vehicles, SUVs, luxury vehicles, etc., account for more than 90% demand for tire pressure and airbag sensors, and this share will only get bigger over the next ten years.

“Rising safety concerns and added responsibility of manufacturers to promote new products complying with a whole new set of specific safety norms to prevent fatal and severe road accidents will continue to aid demand growth of tire pressure and airbag sensors to be used in vehicles,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

