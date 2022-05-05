Demand for Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Posted on 2022-05-05 by in Computers, Construction, Industrial // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global ultrasonic flow meter sales were valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2020, with balanced long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 6.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. There is growing need from the power generation and oil & gas industry for taking accurate fluid volume flow and velocity.

Demand for ultrasonic flow meters waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has been rising due to use in different applications with increase in technological advancements as new technologies are being introduced regularly.

CLICK HERE TO GET A SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15859

Accelerating growth in selected applications such as power generation and oil & gas, new product launches, and leveraging expanded ultrasonic flow meter portfolios and technology across various channels are key strategies by market players.

GET A CUSTOMIZED SCOPE TO MATCH YOUR NEED ASK AN EXPERT – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15859

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • New applications of ultrasonic flow meters emanate due to rising cost of energy and end-user increasing needs for conversing resources through accurate measurement.
  • Application in power generation to hold around 16.6% market share.
  • Market in the U.S. to surge at around 5.7% CAGR through 2031.

“Amplifying the requirement for non-invasive measurements by flow measuring devices to measure the meticulous velocity and flow rate of liquid and gas is driving demand for ultrasonic flow meter,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

GAIN COMPLETE ACCESS TO THE REPORT – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15859

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution