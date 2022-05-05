Demand for Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Demand for ultrasonic flow meters waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has been rising due to use in different applications with increase in technological advancements as new technologies are being introduced regularly.
Accelerating growth in selected applications such as power generation and oil & gas, new product launches, and leveraging expanded ultrasonic flow meter portfolios and technology across various channels are key strategies by market players.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- New applications of ultrasonic flow meters emanate due to rising cost of energy and end-user increasing needs for conversing resources through accurate measurement.
- Application in power generation to hold around 16.6% market share.
- Market in the U.S. to surge at around 5.7% CAGR through 2031.
“Amplifying the requirement for non-invasive measurements by flow measuring devices to measure the meticulous velocity and flow rate of liquid and gas is driving demand for ultrasonic flow meter,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.
