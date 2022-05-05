Doree Initiates Ultra Colour Printing Method for Tshirt Printing

BRISBANE, Australia, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Doree has come upon with an announcement that their new method for tshirt printing is Ultra colour transfer. With sailing successfully nearly 100 years in apparel industry, Doree has touched almost every part in the clothing field. Right from embroidery to screen printing, Doree has been the revolutionizer for this industry for past several decades.

Now with diving deeper and merging with advanced technology, Doree has adapted the ultra colour transfer method for tshirt printing. People who are willing to do tshirt printing using ultra colour transfer, can get immense benefit and great output from Doree

What is Ultra Colour Transfer Print?



Ultra colour transfer is one of the method used for printing and also considered as next generation of heat transfer as it upholds exceptional softness and stretch while maintaining brilliant colour fastness and durability. Also suits best for sportswear, activewear and corporate attire.

Top Benefits in Choosing Ultra Colour Transfer for Tshirt Printing

You can Choose bright, bold & vibrant colours

Can Apply photo-realistic images with your apparel

Suits Best for Dark Coloured Apparels

Gives Smooth & Soft Feel

Provides Longer Durability

Available with Unlimited colour options

Incredible stretch and rebound as standard

Why Should you choose Doree for Ultra Colour Print?

As a leading embroidery & screen printing company in Australia, Doree shines best in all sorts of clothing services. They have embedded their trademark in the apparel industry with quality works and by providing exceptional outputs. Now they have set up their foot in this Ultra colour printing method and no one can provide better service than Doree.