Redpoint West Lafayette Offers Comfortable Student Housing Solutions

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Lafayette is pleased to announce they offer comfortable student housing solutions for individuals attending Purdue University. Located just minutes from campus, the student housing complex offers the perfect combination of an independent lifestyle with convenient access to classes and on-campus activities.

Students who reside at Redpoint West Lafayette have their choice of floor plans to share with their friends or get matched with other students through the roommate matching program. Students who wish to live alone will find one-bedroom apartments. Anyone who wants to share the college experience can choose between two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Each bedroom has a private bathroom to give students the privacy they need. Rent for each apartment includes furnishings, Internet access, and trash disposal.

Redpoint West Lafayette offers a comfortable living environment for the lifestyle students want during their college years. Some of the amenities available include an all-new clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, a coffee bar, outdoor grilling stations, and more. The complex holds social events throughout the year open to residents of the complex and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-250-9900.

About Redpoint West Lafayette: Redpoint West Lafayette is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending Purdue University. The comfortable apartments include all furnishings and charge a per-person rental rate to eliminate worries about roommates who can’t pay their fair share. With fantastic amenities, it’s the ideal place to live an independent lifestyle close to campus.

