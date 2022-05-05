Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market Segment Outlook

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market: Introduction

Defence fire tender vehicles are primarily utilized in air forces, ordinance factories, and navy departments, among others. Defence fire tender vehicles are available in various capacity ranges along with various accessories. Defence fire tender vehicles are also available in various types such as pumpers, tankers, aerial platforms, rescue vehicles, etc. The introduction of vehicles tailored to customer requirements and an exceptional fire-fighting range of around 140 meters are found to be the key trends in the defence tender vehicle market across the globe. Fire tender vehicles are utilized for various applications in the defence industry by ground forces, maritime forces, air forces, etc.

Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Rising defence spending and increasing focus on reducing the reliance on imports are expected to assist the sales of defence fire tender vehicles, and, in turn, escalate the growth of the global defence fire tender vehicle market.

The manufacturing of vehicles while adhering to stringent governmental regulations and specifications is found to be the key challenge identified in the global market place, which, in turn, is expected to hinder the growth of the global defence fire tender vehicle market.

Manufacturers of defence fire tender vehicles are found to be involved in long-term supply contracts and agreements in order to remain dominant in the market.

Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market: Segmentation

Based on type Foam Tenders

Combined Foam

Mini Foam

Water Tenders

Dry Chemical Powder Tenders Based on product type Tankers

Pumpers

Aerial Platforms

Rescue Fire Tender Vehicles

Others Based on vehicle type Urban Vehicles

Rural Vehicles

Forest Fire Vehicles Based on end use Ground Forces

Maritime Forces

Air Forces Based on sales channel OEMs

Aftermarket

Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to own a lion’s share in the global defence fire tender vehicle market. The sales of defence fire tender vehicles is maximum in North America, supported by the increasing defence spending in the United States. North America is expected to be followed by the Asia Pacific region over the forecast years.

Asia Pacific is spearheaded by China, because in year 2018, China’s defence budget grew significantly and reached nearly US$ 175 Bn. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth in the global defence fire tender vehicle market over the forecast years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be followed by Europe in the global defence fire tender vehicle market over the near future. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, together, account for a small share in the global defence fire tender vehicle market. However, sales are expected to grow at an above average growth rate over the forecast years.

Defence Fire Tender Vehicle Market: Key Players

Some of the key players involved in the global defence fire tender vehicle market include Tata Motors, Sides, Iturri Group, Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd., CARROZZERIA CHINETTI S.R.L., ANGLOCO LIMITED, TATRA TRUCKS A.S., Iveco – A CNH INDUSTRIAL COMPANY, Deccan Engineering Enterprises, Agni Industries Fire Service, and others.

The defence fire tender vehicle market is expected to be consolidated across the globe, owing to the presence of a small number of players in the market. Key manufacturers in the global defence fire tender vehicle market are found to be involved in the production of vehicles taking risks in mind such as route of transportation, sites, etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the defence fire tender vehicle market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to defence fire tender vehicle market segments such as geography, type, product type, vehicle type, end use, and sales channel.

