Automotive Steering Knob Market – Rise and Fall

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Introduction

Automotive Steering Knob is an automotive steering attachment or handle used to steer the vehicle easily with one hand and also prevents driving surface reaction from affecting steering wheel to free spin. Automotive Steering knob is also widely known as Brodie Knob. Automotive steering knobs are mostly used by physically challenged people and off road truck drivers to avoid jerks and skidding of steering wheel which is reaction received from the road. Automotive Steering knobs are generally made from zinc alloy, PVC, rubber, stainless steel and carbon fiber. In recent reports_bk_01_01_2020 published by many professional associations, it is recommended to install a spinning steering knob into trucks for easy steer and to increase safety of the driver but recommendation of truck manufacturer is required for installation.

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Dynamics

From the decades, physically challenged people and off road truck drivers have been experiencing the problem to steer a vehicle efficiently. Automotive steering knob market undergoing the momentous demand from the end users however automotive steering knob is responsible to minimize the jerk and vibrations coming from road surface through steering wheel while driving with decreasing steering effort.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) publication B56.1-2004 (and previous ANSI versions), publish a report on “Safety standards for low lift trucks” which suggests modifications into the trucks and the use of Steering wheel knob however report also stated that steering wheel Knob requires modification approval from the manufacturers for the safe operations of the automobile.

These recommendations are projected to affect the production of automotive steering knob which is expected to impact the demand for Automotive steering knob. Usually, automotive steering knob comes in a universal size which can be fitted on any steering wheel. This is one of the advantages for the manufacturers to avoid complexity to maintain and forecasting the demand of automotive steering knob for specific size.

In mountainous regions, drivers are required to over steer the vehicle into sharp turns which may require high efforts by drivers. With the installation of automotive steering knob, drivers can get mechanical advantage to over steer in cornering to reduce the effort and increase the driving efficiency.

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Segmentation

Material type Zinc alloy

PVC

Rubber and Stainless Steel

Carbon Fiber installation type 10’o Clock Type

2’o Clock Type vehicle type Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Sales channel type OEM

After Sales Market Design type Conventional Spinner Knob

C-Spinner Knob

Quad fork Spinner Knob

Tri-pin Spinner

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Regional Outlook

According to the future estimations, Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the prominent share of steering wheel market. Most of the commercial vehicles utilized in Africa and Asia pacific region are no longer adopting any steering assisting system but changing regulations in these countries are more likely to adopt new trends like AI controlled steering system, automatic parking feature etc.

Consequently, increasing the sales of steering wheel knob globally. In high population density countries such as China, India experience the issues related to limited areas for parking and small roads. Steering wheel knob reduce the difficulty in effect with tuning the vehicle more quickly in limited space.

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Key Players

Elite Industries

Howell ventures Ltd

Hurt S. R. O.

Genova

Mockhe

iPop

LifeQuest Inc.

