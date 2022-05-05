Automotive Mud Flap Market By Manufacturers

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Mud flap is an automotive component used to protect the vehicle from mud, dust and foreign materials thrown by running tire which is normally combined with fender or mudguard. Automotive Mud flaps are basically installed behind the wheels of a vehicle. Automotive mud flap is designed by considering the factors such as tire width, rim diameter of the tire etc.

Some of the prominent applications of an automotive mud flap is used to protect vehicle body, passenger and other vehicles from sand, dust and mud which is having a seasonal effect such as rainy. Automotive mud flap is made from materials such as PVC, rubber, thermoplastic, and stainless steel which are light in weight and durable to protect the vehicle body and paint from mud, dust, debris etc.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: Jonesco,Featherwing,Husky Liners,KN Rubber,Luverne,Rallyarmor,WeatherTech,Putco,Dee Zee,Lund,Rugged Ridge,Anderson Composite,Synthetic Industries,Decent Automobile

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Mud Flap Market Segmented By Material Type such as PVC, Rubber, Thermoplastic, Stainless Steel, Carbon Fiber with Vehicle Type such as Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Two Wheelers

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

Over the decades, the world has experienced momentous demand for automobile. Growing urbanization is estimated to constantly increase the demand for global automotive sector resulting into increasing demand for automotive mud flap in the global market. OEM’s are upgrading themselves to cope up with new trends and demands raised by the consumers.In recent scenario, automobile sector is focusing on reducing the weight of the components with increased strength. For instance, the recent emerging trend for composite material of automotive mud flap is carbon fiber that has advantages such as less weight and superior strength, which is the prerequisite in the automotive mud flap market. Automotive mud flap market is entirely driven by the total production as well as the total vehicle-in-use, which deals in OEM as well as aftermarket sales channel.

On the other hand, the changing government norms in many countries, such as India, China, etc. concerning the usage of plastic fiber that are not decomposable projected to affect the production of PVC mud flaps. This factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of the automotive mud flaps market over the projected period. However, this down-side of the market can be overcome by investing into the Research & Development in order to track down an alternative material.Fluctuating prices of raw materials like PVC, Thermoplastic is expected to affect the manufacturing cost of automotive mud flap which is estimated to affect the sales of automotive mud flap market. Automotive mud flap manufacturers are adopting carbon fiber as their raw material which is comparatively expensive as compared to its counterparts. However, in developing and underdeveloped economies, the procurement of the carbon fiber automotive mud flap is estimated to be in its introductory phase and is estimated to evolve over the forthcoming years.Aerodynamic engineering is one of the most adaptive and popular trend in the automotive industry. Aerodynamic engineering of automotive mud flap is improving day by day to reduce the air drag and improve the airflow. Automotive mud flap is in aerodynamic shape that reduces the drag and it is designed in such a way that improves airflow between tire and mud flap. Aerodynamically improved automotive mud Flap design can improve the fuel efficiency by 2%.

