Breast Implant Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

The report on Breast Implant Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Worldwide sales of breast implants is expected to reach ~ US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2019 and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031, unveils the new research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). According to the report, the breast implants market is estimated to grow by ~3% Y-O-Y by the end of 2020, primarily influenced by the recent advancements in the breast implants market.

According to the report, greater emphasis on physical appearance of the breasts and rise in global per capita disposable income of women have led to more number of women undergoing breast implants procedures globally. Also, manufacturers of breast implants are focusing on introducing wide range of breast implants in terms of sizes, shapes, and texture, which is expected to upsurge the growth of the global breast implants market over the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

Allergan, Plc (Actavis Plc)

Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

GC Aesthetics plc

Sientra, Inc.,

Sebbin Group SAS

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

HansBiomed Co., Ltd

CEREPLAS

Combined Breast Augmentation to Create Scope for the Market Growth

Breast augmentation procedures in combination with breast lifting have received much attention among women in recent years to enhance the appearance of their breasts in terms of shape and size particularly those who are concerned with deflated or sagging breast appearance. While a breast lift procedure will elevate and reshape breasts, breast implants will add volume to their breasts.

Also combined procedural cost is less when compared to the individual procedure leading to more number of women opting for both procedures at one time. These factors are anticipated to aid the growth of the breast implants market over the forecast period.

Strong Distribution Network to Drive the Breast Implants Market

Strong distribution network is one of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the global breast implants market. Various major implants manufacturers are undergoing distribution agreements in order to make their products available resulting in deep penetration of aesthetic services across low income countries. Thus, easier availability of products and increasing demand for breast implants products globally, is contributing to the overall growth of the breast implants market.

Greater Emphasis on Physical Appearance is a Factor Fueling the Market Growth

Greater emphasis on aesthetic appearance is the main factor fueling revenue growth of the breast implants market globally. A large number of women are conscious about the physical appearance of their breasts leading to increasing number of breast augmentation procedures in developed countries such as North America and Europe. However, some of the most common reasons for breast augmentation procedures include changing the breast size, restoring natural appearance of breasts, and correcting capsular contracture.

Also, women are increasingly spending on cosmetic surgical procedures to enhance their physical appearance and the number is expected to rise significantly over the next few years.

According to the U.S.-based National Institute of Aging and American Academy of Plastic Surgeons, a significant share of the population in the U.S., primarily within the age group of 18-30 years and onwards, are increasingly resorting to advanced aesthetic services including breast implants thus, creating sufficient traction for manufacturers in the breast implants market.

Composite Breast Augmentation to Boost Patient Base for Breast Implants

Composite breast augmentation combines the ability of a breast implants to provide increased volume of breasts with reshaping capabilities offered by fat grafting technique. The technology together provides more versatility, especially in women who are more concerned about animation deformities and patients who are athletic. The technique is expected to have a major influence on the breast implants market globally over the next few years.

