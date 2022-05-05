Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2022, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2022

The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% and reach US$ 30.5 Bn by the year 2022–2031. With how healthcare data gets accumulated these days (which could be inclusive of medical IoT solutions, DICOM files, and patient records), ultra-modern platforms like data fabrics are in the offing, so that distributed and structured data could be well-managed. This would be the healthcare industry's situation in the upcoming period.

The global injectable drug delivery market was valued at US$ 30.5 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2022–2031).

Over the years, there has been a rise in the demand for convenient and efficient drug delivery systems for patients that rely on prescription drugs on a regular basis. This creates a lucrative opportunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers all over the world to develop sophisticated, easy-to-use, and effective injectable drug delivery devices. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis are likely to fuel the growth of the injectable drug delivery market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market.

Key Takeaways of Injectable Drug Delivery Market Study

Insulin pens contributed the most share to the injectable drug delivery market in 2018 , due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in developing countries.

, due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in developing countries. Non-smart injector technology accounted for a prominent share in the global injectable drug delivery market in 2018 , due to increase in the adoption of advanced technology and rising demand for smartphone-integrated products.

, due to increase in the adoption of advanced technology and rising demand for smartphone-integrated products. Rise in the demand for connected devices and the high cost of such devices offer growth opportunities for manufacturers of reusable injectable drug delivery devices.

Diabetes indication is expected to continue to hold a prominent position in the injectable drug delivery market throughout the forecast period.

Increase in the number of pharmaceutical manufacturers has contributed to the dominance of North America in the global injectable drug delivery market.

Attributed to growing awareness regarding various diseases such as cancer and diabetes, East Asia is expected to register notable growth opportunities for the injectable drug delivery market.

“Smart injectable drug delivery devices not only improve patient compliance to treatment but also collect extensive data that is valuable for future research. Rising demand for connected injectable drug delivery devices will offer significant growth opportunity for the injectable drug delivery market,” says a PMR analyst.

Trends in Smart Injectable Drug Delivery Technologies

There are many research and pipeline products that will have the ability to connect with smartphones and trackers. However, current smart products are predominantly available as reusable devices. This is attributed to the current state of technology that requires further advancements to apply to disposable products. According to a number of studies and key opinion leaders in the industry, there are a number of factors that limit disposable injectable drug delivery devices from being integrated with smart/connecting technologies. Some of these factors include high cost of Bluetooth integration, low range connectivity with NFC, and lack of power source for connectivity. Thus, although disposable injectable drug delivery will continue holding a larger share throughout the forecast period,reusable injectable drug delivery devices have the potential to grow at a relatively faster rate, at least in the first five years of the forecast period.

Key Stakeholders

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Manufacturers

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report

How is the Injectable Drug Delivery Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Injectable Drug Delivery Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Injectable Drug Delivery Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Injectable Drug Delivery Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Injectable Drug Delivery Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market?

