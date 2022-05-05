Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Development, Segmentation, Forecasts to 2025

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market 2022

The report on Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Persistence Market Research presents a revised forecast for the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market in a recent report titled “Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market was valued at US$ 1,032.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand from the banking sector and increased spending on R&D are major factors driving revenue growth of the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market.

Key Players

Key competitors covered in the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market report include IBM Corporation, Axway Inc., SWIFT, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, CA Technologies Inc., GlobalSCAPE, Inc., Wipro Limited, Micro Focus (Attachmate) and Signiant Inc.

According to the report “Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025” published in 2015 by PMR, revenue generated by the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market was estimated to reach US$ 1,157.2 Mn by 2015, witnessing an increase from US$ 1,092.1 Mn in 2014. The CAGR of the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market during the period 2015 -2025 was 6.0%.

Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows transfer of files inside the organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable and transparent way of exchanging files with additional features such as tracking and monitoring. As a result, one can discover loss of data from a specific point and also receive acknowledgement after successful completion of the file transfer process. With the advent of digitalization, companies are becoming heavily dependent on successful transmission of digital files bearing critical information. Hence, this transmission should be secure, reliable and quick to run the business process smoothly in real time. Demand for efficient and effective file transfer has been increasing in the past few years. A similar trend is anticipated to continue during the next five to six years.

Segmental Forecast

Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market is categorized on the basis of software, services, industry and region. On the basis of software, the market is segmented as System- Centric File Transfer, People- Centric File Transfer and Extreme-File Transfer. System- Centric File Transfer segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The software segment is segmented into Implementation & Integration, Consulting and Maintenance. Consulting sub segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and Others. BFSI segment accounted for the highest market share of 37.0% in 2016. The Telecommunication segment accounted for a market share of 10.0% in 2016. The Telecommunication segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

This report covers the drivers, restraints and trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016 owing to Superiority over FTP. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

