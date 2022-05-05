Wireless Car Charging Market to reach valuation of US$ 3,147 Mn with CAGR of 41.7% by 2031 end

New York, United States, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Wireless Car Charging Market 2022

In the past few years, The primary focus of the report is on the status, demand, future opportunity, forecast period, and growth opportunity. Moreover, the survey report focuses on the development, manufacturing companies, key market, investors, and the cost capital. The objective of the study of Wireless Car Charging Market gives a proper idea of the market present scenario so that each and every enterprise or manufacturer will not experience the issues that occur due to the lack of information.

The global wireless car charging market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 3,147 Mn by 2031 end, up from US$ 194 Mn in 2017. This is reflective of a CAGR of 41.7% in terms of value during the forecast period.

A new report by Persistence Market Research presents some interesting facts and statistics on the global wireless car charging market for an eight year forecast period 2017 – 2031. The report titled “Wireless Car Charging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2031)” is a comprehensive take on the global wireless car charging market and provides detailed information on the various factors impacting the market along with an analysis of some of the top companies dominating this market.

Global Wireless Car Charging Market: Forecast by Base Station

The global wireless car charging market is segmented on the basis of base station into Static and Dynamic. The Static segment is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, with a market share of about 70% anticipated by 2031 end. However, this is a drop of 1020 basis points over 2017, which is estimated to record about 80% market share in this segment. The Static segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,214.8 Mn by 2031 end, witnessing a CAGR of 39.3%. However, the Dynamic segment will register the highest CAGR of 49.4% in terms of value.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Evatran, LLC (Plugless Power), WiTricity Corporation, Momentum Dynamics Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Mojo Mobility, Inc., HEVO, Inc., Bombardier Inc., TDK Corporation, Denso Corporation, and ZTE Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Wireless Car Charging.

Global Wireless Car Charging Market: Forecast by Type of Car

The global wireless car charging market is segmented on the basis of type of car into Electric and Hybrid. The Electric segment is the largest segment with a projected market share of more than 70% by the end of 2031. This is the most attractive segment in the global wireless car charging market and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global Wireless Car Charging Market: Forecast by Technology

The global wireless car charging market is segmented on the basis of technology into Inductive Charging and Hybrid-Inductive Resonance. Inductive Charging is the largest segment, expected to hold about 72% market share by the end of 2031. At a 40.0% CAGR in terms of value, this segment is likely to remain dominant in the global wireless car charging market during the forecast period.

Global Wireless Car Charging Market: Key Takeaways

The governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to help promote the adoption of wireless car charging in their respective countries

A strategic shift to electric vehicles is one promising energy transformation in the coming future, where wireless charging systems is the need of the day

Substantial decrease in pollution will help in increased adoption of electric vehicles significantly

Increasing extreme weather events can impact wireless charging systems by decreasing their battery efficiencies

Increasing theft concerns will also have a significant effect on the adoption of wireless charging infrastructure

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Wireless Car Charging Market Manufacturers

Wireless Car Charging Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wireless Car Charging Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

